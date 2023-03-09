Dominican Republic and Ecuador
Ecuador, Dominican Republic talk Amistad field development

Published: Thursday, March 09, 2023
Ecuador, Dominican Republic talk Amistad field development

Ecuador and the Dominican Republic started talks to jointly develop block 6, also known as the Amistad gas field in the Gulf of Guayaquil.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso told journalists on Wednesday that a decision will be made soon.

The country initially planned to launch tenders on its own last year, but the process has been delayed.

Before the talks with the Dominican Republic, Ecuador wanted to award the contract in August and start new production in Q4.

According to estimates by state oil company Petroecuador, natural gas production could be increased from 25Mf3/d (million cubic feet per day) to 100Mf3/d with an investment of US$500mn.

