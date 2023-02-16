Ecuador
Press Release

Ecuador intensifies efforts to combat corruption in the energy sector

Thursday, February 16, 2023
This statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador was translated from Spanish by an automated system

The Ministry of Energy and Mines is working on the implementation of a Corporate Governance Strengthening Plan, with the aim of carrying out better practices in management and in the processes that are executed in the electrical, mining and hydrocarbon sectors, with which, Aspects of transparency and efficiency will be invigorated in these areas considered strategic for the country.

As part of this ministerial strategy, on February 9, the Vice Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy presented the Plan to Strengthen Transparency in the Management of the Electricity Sector, whose main objective is to combat acts of corruption, as well as to strengthen ethical principles. of efficiency, integrity and transparency in the management of the Institutions attached to this Ministry.

Enith Carrión, Vice Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy

Among the main activities that were socialized for the compliance of companies in the electricity sector, the application of the ISO 37001 standard on Anti-Bribery Management Systems was established, which seeks:

– Strengthen values of transparency, modernity and efficiency that encourage and promote public and private investment in the electricity sector.

– Promote detection mechanisms, risk assessment, financial and commercial controls, as well as strengthen audit systems.

– Create awareness among public officials in the electricity sector, among others.

Electricity generation, transmission and distribution companies such as: the Electricity Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP), Elecaustro; Distributors such as the National Electricity Corporation (CNEL EP); Electric Companies of Quito, Ambato, Central South, Regional North, Regional South, Riobamba, Azogues, Cotopaxi and Galapagos, the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources (ARCERNNR), the National Electricity Operator (CENACE) and the Geological and Energy Research Institute (IIGE), signed their commitment for the application and execution of the Anti-Bribery System whose term ends in November 2023.

ISO 37001 is the international standard that specifies the requirements and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, reviewing, and improving an anti-bribery management system. Bribery is one of the most common forms of corruption in the business world.

This initiative has the support of the Inter-American Development Bank and ISA REP, entities that will prepare a diagnosis that contributes to reinforcing the actions proposed in the aforementioned Transparency Plan.

During the event, activities aimed at:

– Update the Code of Ethics and establish an Ethics Committee.

– Make contracting management transparent through the institutional website.

– Enable free means to receive complaints from citizens.

– Strengthen the evaluation processes of the technical administrative management of Public Electric Companies, Public Limited Companies and Institutions of the electricity sector.

It should be noted that this Ministry of Energy and Mines will carry out detailed monitoring of compliance with the commitments acquired by the affiliated companies, since respect and observance of the obligations described will guarantee Ecuadorians transparent access to information and management of the entities. industry public.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines works on comprehensive and specific actions for the development of the country's energy and mining sectors, such as the Corporate Governance Strengthening Plan, which constitutes a fundamental instrument for the execution of administrative and management processes with transparency and efficiency parameters.

