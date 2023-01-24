Ecuador mining watch: Exports grow, legislative reforms
Ecuador's mining exports reached US$2.52bn in January to November 2022, up 34% year-on-year.
According to the energy and mines ministry, mining exports could have hit close to US$2.7bn in 2022, in line with government projections.
Copper was the most exported mining product in the first 11 months, with a value of US$1.16bn, mainly from the Mirador mine owned by EcuaCorriente. Gold followed with US$748mn.
Mining products were Ecuador's fourth largest export item, after oil, bananas and shrimp, but a series of projects that should start production by 2028 lead authorities to believe that the sector will surpass oil in the future.
***
The biodiversity committee of the national assembly will incorporate two new initiatives in a bill to reform the mining law that it is being debated.
The proposals include strengthening the access and management of information on concessions among various institutions, new sanctions for mining concessionaires that fail to comply with regulations, and the handing over of machinery confiscated from illegal mining to local governments, the assembly said in a statement.
The reforms to the mining law that the committee is debating and that have not been voted on since last year include issues related to water treatment and mining waste, mining in protected areas and mine closures.
The reforms have raised concerns in the mining sector, especially with regard to the rights of nature, defended above all by indigenous people and activists who oppose extractive activities.
Junior exploration roundup: Baroyeca, Meridian, Luminex, Cabral, Golden
Companies report drilling results from gold, silver and copper projects in Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico.
Ecuador begins applying agreements with indigenous groups on mining
President Guillermo Lasso said he will not exercise the exceptional powers granted by the current constitution to carry out mining activities in pr...
- Project: Timbara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: El Palmar- Los Mandariyacus
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Tola Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: La Bonita
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Salinas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Coangos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Cisne Victoria
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Chillanes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Chical
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: El Guayabo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Company: Construcciones Metálicas Dumany
- Company: Conduto Ecuador S.A. (Conduto Ecuador)
-
Conduto Ecuador is a subsidiary of Brazilian construction company Conduto. The company provides engineering and construction services for the oil and gas, mining, waterworks, an...
- Company: Cornerstone Ecuador S.A. (CESA)
-
Cornerstone Ecuador SA (CESA), a subsidiary of Canadian exploration company Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, is engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper mineral r...
- Company: Lutopsa S.A. (Lutopsa)
- Company: BankWatch Ratings Del Ecuador S.A. (BankWatch Ratings)
-
Bank Watch Ratings is an Ecuadorian risk classification agency incorporated in 1993. It provides reports about finance, insurance, structured finance, investment funds and corpo...
- Company: Estructuras de Hierro Edehsa S.A. (EDEHSA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Acesco Ecuador
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Oroconcent S.A. (Oroconcent)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo Minero Bonanza
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Produmin S.A. (Produmin)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...