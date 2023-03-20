Ecuador
Ecuador O&G sector, infrastructure hit by natural disasters

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
Ecuador O&G sector, infrastructure hit by natural disasters

Ecuador implemented a state of emergency in response to Saturday’s 6.8 earthquake, which caused fatalities and amplified damage various sectors experienced during previous natural disasters.

The state of emergency is aimed at speeding up procedures and disbursements as well as manage emergency funding from multilateral organizations for repairs.

The epicenter was in Puná, in the Gulf of Guayaquil, and caused the national grid to malfunction, which affected the strategic oil fields of Auca, Shushufindi, Indillana, Lago Agrio, Libertador and Palo Azul, and led to a production drop of 17,400b through Sunday night, according to a statement by state oil company Petroecuador.

Facilities in the Amistad gas field, in the Gulf of Guayaquil, offshore El Oro province, also registered damage that could reduce production by 1 million cubic feet, Petroecuador said.

Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte gold mine and EcuaCorriente's Miradorcopper mine were not affected by the earthquake, the companies’ spokespersons confirmed to BNamericas.

Social protests previously stopped production at the Edén Yuturi field, in block 12, causing losses of 4,900b/d, in response to which Petroecuador claimed force majeure on March 19.

INFRASTRUCTURE AFFECTED

The transport and public works ministry was still collecting data on infrastructure damage caused by the earthquake and strong storms.

According to data by the risk management department, the Riobamba-Colta highway (E35) was affected by a landslide caused by the earthquake.

On Sunday, the government declared a road emergency in the provinces of Pichincha, Esmeraldas and Santo Domingo to enable deployment of the army’s engineer corps to build a bridge across Blanco River.

A bailey bridge is planned to be built within 45 days, while studies for a 140m bridge as definitive solution will be contracted.

The ministry is also coordinating maintenance at alternative routes Quito-Aloag-Santo Domingo-La Concordia-La Independencia, Puerto Quito-La Sexta-Quinindé and Calacalí-Los Bancos-Las Mercedes-Santo Domingo.

Image credit: Presidency of the Republic

