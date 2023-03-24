Ecuador, Peru look to energize power interconnection in 2026
The planned power interconnection between Ecuador and Peru is penciled in to enter service in December 2026, according to IDB energy specialist José Ramón Gómez.
The bank official provided the update during a sector event in Peru where he highlighted that estimated investments for the Ecuadoran and Peruvian stretches reach US$290mn and US$217mn, respectively.
In November, the regional lender approved US$125mn for the Ecuadoran infrastructure with another US$125mn expected from the European Investment Bank (EIB), while a private concession will finance the Peru work.
Gómez said that EIB is due to approve financing in July and that tenders would be issued by year-end.
The Ecuador project, managed by state power corporation Celec, includes transmission lines Chorrillos-Pasaje (204km) and Pasaje-Frontera (75km), the expansion of the Chorrillos substation and the new Pasaje substation.
For its part, Peru investment promotion agency ProInversión has bidding underway for the Piura Nueva-Frontera concession.
The expert also pointed to the forecast use of the interconnection that would start at around 40% and then grow to an average of 70%.
A limited capacity link already exists between the countries to help guarantee supply during dispatch shortfalls.
