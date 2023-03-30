Chile and Ecuador
News

Ecuadoran court suspends US$3bn Llurimagua project

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Legal issues / Legal Advice Copper Social conflicts Molybdenum Commodities
Ecuadoran court suspends US$3bn Llurimagua project

A court has revoked the environmental license for the US$3bn Llurimagua copper-molybdenum project in Ecuador and ordered the suspension of all mining activity.

Llurimagua is a JV between Ecuador's state miner Enami EP and Chilean state copper miner Coldeco.

According to the ruling, the environment ministry granted the license in 2014 "based on an environmental impact study, in violation of the rights [of surrounding communities] to be consulted on environmental issues and rights to the protection of the nature." The ruling is available via the Download tab on the right-hand side.

Mining in the area remains suspended until Enami complies with all mechanisms and guidelines regarding environmental consultation. It must also prepare a new environmental impact study and an environmental management plan for the advanced exploration phase.

According to Ecuador's energy and mines ministry, the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies are due to conclude this year.

In January, energy and mines minister Fernando Santos told BNamericas that Enami and Codelco are advancing negotiations to form a joint venture in which the Ecuadoran company would have a 51% share.

Also in January, Codelco suspended for the fourth time the arbitration process it started in 2021 before the World Bank's arbitration court ICSID because the JV had not not advanced.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Chile mining eyes Chinese economy, global demand

Chile mining eyes Chinese economy, global demand

Although Chinese and Chilean miners are seeking to increase cooperation, growth of 4.3%, as projected by the World Bank, might not be enough to sus...

Ecuador, Chile advance talks on US$3bn Llurimagua copper project

Ecuador, Chile advance talks on US$3bn Llurimagua copper project

Ecuador’s energy and mines minister Fernando Santos told BNamericas that all parties are in "a very good spirit."

'China’s economic slowdown could dampen demand for copper and lithium'

'China’s economic slowdown could dampen demand for copper and lithium'

Chile's Sierra Gorda mine starts operating with 100% renewable energy

Chile's Sierra Gorda mine starts operating with 100% renewable energy

Junior exploration roundup: Silver Tiger, Lithium Ionic, Tinka, Luminex and more

Junior exploration roundup: Silver Tiger, Lithium Ionic, Tinka, Luminex and more

NGEx Minerals Extends Both the Alicanto (122m at 1.05% CuEq) and Fenix Zones (220m at 0.72% CuEq); Four Drills Active at Los Helados

NGEx Minerals Extends Both the Alicanto (122m at 1.05% CuEq) and Fenix Zones (220m at 0.72% CuEq); Four Drills Acti...

The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year

The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm

Chile: Chamber of the Senate unanimously approved the project that makes the cessation of the Ventanas foundry viable

Chile: Chamber of the Senate unanimously approved the project that makes the cessation of the Ventanas foundry viable

Over 70% of water in Chile's copper mining industry expected to come from desal plants by 2033

Over 70% of water in Chile's copper mining industry expected to come from desal plants by 2033

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Margarita
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 weeks ago
  • Project: Mostazal
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Nord
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Altazor
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Doosan Bobcat Chile S.A.  (Doosan Bobcat Chile)
  • Doosan Bobcat Chile SA, is a supplier of machinery and equipment aimed at providing solutions to different sectors of the industry. Doosan Bobcat Chile SA is part of Doosan Infr...
  • Company: Resiter S.A.  (Resiter)
  • Resiter is in the industrial waste management business and has operations in Chile, Peru y Uruguay. It will soon open offices in Colombia. The company offers a wide range of ser...
  • Company: ME Elecmetal
  • Electro Metalúrgica S.A. (Elecmetal), a Chilean firm established in Santiago in 1917 as part of the Claro Group, is mainly engaged in metallurgy and electric power generation. I...
  • Company: Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A.  (EMSA)
  • Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A. (EMSA) provides mining exploration services to the state-owned Chilean miner Corporación Nacional del Cobre (Codelco). Incorporated in 2004, t...
  • Company: Nexxo S.A.
  • Established in 1980, Nexxo S.A. is a industrial solutions company which offers services including chemical cleaning and flushing, maintenance of equipment and decoking. In 2013,...
  • Company: Minera Salar Blanco S.A.  (MSB)
  • Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB) is a Chilean JV established in 2016 to explore and develop the Maricunga lithium project, in Chile's northern Atacama region. The company is owned...

Latest news

Construction of fourth bridge over Panama Canal due to resume in April

Construction of fourth bridge over Panama Canal due to resume in April

Ecuadoran court suspends US$3bn Llurimagua project

Ecuadoran court suspends US$3bn Llurimagua project

Puerto Rico aiming at universal internet coverage

Puerto Rico aiming at universal internet coverage

Ecuador's constitutional court gives green light to Lasso's impeachment

Ecuador's constitutional court gives green light to Lasso's impeachment

Neuquén acreage exploration auction draws two bidders

Neuquén acreage exploration auction draws two bidders