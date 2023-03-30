Ecuadoran court suspends US$3bn Llurimagua project
A court has revoked the environmental license for the US$3bn Llurimagua copper-molybdenum project in Ecuador and ordered the suspension of all mining activity.
Llurimagua is a JV between Ecuador's state miner Enami EP and Chilean state copper miner Coldeco.
According to the ruling, the environment ministry granted the license in 2014 "based on an environmental impact study, in violation of the rights [of surrounding communities] to be consulted on environmental issues and rights to the protection of the nature." The ruling is available via the Download tab on the right-hand side.
Mining in the area remains suspended until Enami complies with all mechanisms and guidelines regarding environmental consultation. It must also prepare a new environmental impact study and an environmental management plan for the advanced exploration phase.
According to Ecuador's energy and mines ministry, the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies are due to conclude this year.
In January, energy and mines minister Fernando Santos told BNamericas that Enami and Codelco are advancing negotiations to form a joint venture in which the Ecuadoran company would have a 51% share.
Also in January, Codelco suspended for the fourth time the arbitration process it started in 2021 before the World Bank's arbitration court ICSID because the JV had not not advanced.
