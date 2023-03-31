Ecuador's national assembly moved forward with the formal impeachment process of President Guillermo Lasso on Friday.

The legislative administration council sent the file with the impeachment request to the oversight committee, which has 30 days to analyze it, receive evidence and issue a report.

The committee’s chair, Fernando Villavicencio, said he will convene its members on Monday to begin the analysis.

The request for impeachment was presented on March 16 to the assembly with the support of 59 legislators, including members of former president Rafael Correa's political movement and the right-wing Social Christian party.

The legislators accuse Lasso of extortion and embezzlement by not taking action against alleged acts of corruption in state companies coordinator Emco, national oil company Petroecuador and hydrocarbons maritime transporter Flopec, in which his brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, is reportedly implicated.

On Wednesday the constitutional court admitted the request for impeachment, but only in relation to the embezzlement accusation at Flopec.

In a message to the nation, Lasso claimed he is innocent of the accusations and assured that he will defend himself, saying he has always acted fairly.

Lasso said the incidents for which the assembly wants to try him occurred between 2018 and 2020, when he was not president.

On Thursday, Villavicencio, who has denounced major cases of corruption in the country, told reporters that the accusation of embezzlement is based on an investigation that he has led since 2018.

Villavicencio said the comptroller general's office issued a report that mentions alleged damage of US$6.1mn, with responsibility lying with the Lenín Moreno (2017-21) government.

Lasso, who assumed the presidency in May 2021, finishes his term in May 2025.

To remove the president, the assembly needs the votes of 92 of the 137 legislators.

This is the second time that the opposition-dominated single chamber assembly has tried to remove Lasso.

Last June, the conservative president faced an impeachment attempt but only 80 lawmakers voted in favor.