EDP Brasil looking for green hydrogen clients
EDP Brasil is looking for potential clients for its planned green hydrogen projects, financial director Júlio Andrade told an investors webcast on Tuesday.
“We’re mapping customers who demand gas,” he said.
In January, EDP opened its first green hydrogen plant with an investment of 42mn reais (US$8.25mn) at the Pecém industrial port complex in Ceará state.
The Portuguese multinational also has a 720MW coal-fired plant in Pecém, whose energy supply contracts end in 2027.
"If there’s an auction with the possibility of coal-fired power plants, we'll try to participate," CEO João Marques da Cruz highlighted.
In January, EDP recognized an estimated impairment of 1.2bn reais in subsidiary Porto de Pecém Geração de Energia, which is responsible for the plant, after the cancellation of a backup capacity auction last year.
TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Cruz said that EDP is analyzing the possibility of acquiring Ceará state’s electric power distributor Coelce, which is being divested by Italy’s Enel. But Brazil's high-interest rate scenario and EDP’s investment plans may hinder a potential purchase.
Included in the company’s capex for the year is the next power transmission tender scheduled for June. According to Cruz, EDP has already selected the lots it will bid on and is working on competitive proposals.
“In the December auction, even with the Selic [benchmark interest rate] at more than 13%, there were high discounts, and they should continue to be very significant,” he added.
SOLAR POWER
Júlio Andrade said that solar power prices in the free (non-regulated) market are being pressured given the favorable hydrologic conditions and that there is a lot of interest from energy self-producers in the source.
After a recent inflation cycle, the prices of solar panels have started to decrease, contributing to a reduction in capex both for centralized and distributed generation projects.
“What still remains high are the services provided by contractors, but the cost of capex tends to fall,” Andrade added.
HYDROPOWER
After selling the Mascarenhas hydro plant for 1.225bn reais in 2022, EDP Brasil does not have a structured divestment process involving hydric assets, but this is not ruled out.
“If we receive unsolicited bids to buy other water assets, we'll look into it and, if the price is there, we’ll agree to sell,” Cruz said.
EDP Brasil posted a 1bn-real profit in 2022, down 54% from the previous year, due to the impact of the 1.2bn-real impairment in Pecém.
