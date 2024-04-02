El Niño leaves Colombia on blackout alert
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Generation Hydro Fuel Sales Onshore Wind Coal Generation Solar Mini Hydro Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Crude oil Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Wind Renewable Geothermal Fossil fuels Natural Gas Generation Thermo Natural Gas Water levels Biomass Offshore Wind Run of the river Combined cycle Fuel oils Nuclear Tidal/Wave energy
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.