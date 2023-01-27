El Salvador is progressing two early-stage road infrastructure projects and announced plans for a new one.

The multi-level interchange being built since October on Josemaría Escrivá De Balaguer roundabout in Santa Ana is nearly 10% complete, local media reported the head of road conservation fund Fovial, Alexander Beltrán, as saying.

“This is a high-traffic area for Santa Ana residents. We are building a three-level project: a subterranean level, a ground level and an overpass,” said Beltrán.

He added that the sewage system at the construction site is currently being relocated and renovated.

The overpass in the Árbol de la Paz area of San Salvador is in the engineering studies stage, according to Beltrán.

He also announced a new 7km overpass in Apopa municipality, on Troncal del Norte highway, including a 100m bridge across Las Cañas river. “It will ease traffic that comes from the east via the Carretera de Oro highway,” he said.