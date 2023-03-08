Emerald seeks suspension of Colombian E&P contract amid violence
Emerald Energy has requested the suspension of its Ombú exploration and production contract in southern Colombia amid a wave of violence that has brought operations to a standstill.
Energy minister Irene Vélez said the subsidiary of China's Sinochem had asked Colombian hydrocarbons agency ANH to be freed of its contractual obligations due to force majeure.
"The company sent a letter to [ANH] requesting the cancellation of the contract. It was not us from the ministry who requested such a situation," Vélez told W Radio.
The request follows weeks of violent protests in Los Pozos, a remote community in the Amazonian department of Caquetá, as indigenous groups and farmers have demanded greater investments in local infrastructure.
According to authorities, at least two people have died and 79 have been kidnapped since the unrest began last month.
Vélez said the government had reached an agreement with protesters to end the violence and free those being held hostage, including Emerald employees and police officers.
“This is a conflict that the community of Los Pozos had with the company regarding the need for more social investment by the company. It's a historic claim that ended in some unfortunate acts of violence,” Vélez said.
She added that officials would hold talks with Emerald and the Chinese embassy in the coming days to discuss the next steps.
The Ombú contract includes the Capella field, which produced an average of 1,939b/d of crude oil in 2022.
