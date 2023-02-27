This Ande release was published using machine translation.

Today Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 13:40 hours enters into operation one of the 500 kV Transmission lines that will interconnect the Right Margin Substation -Itaipu and the new Yguazú Substation to fulfill one of the strategic objectives of the Government National, which is to prepare the electrical infrastructure necessary for Paraguay to have 100% of the energy it deserves from Itaipu Binacional.

The energized line to date, has a capacity of 2,000 MW and has an extension of 40 km, with 155 towers and guard cables with optical fibres.

Subsequently, respecting the technical protocols of the commissionings, the energization of the various components of the Yguazú Substation, such as the 500 kV bars, the power transformers to take load on the National Interconnected System, will proceed.

The total project investment (500 kV double ternary Substation and Line) is approximately $103 million, financed through funds from the Latin America Development Bank (CAF) Loan and a component of the own funds ANDE. The construction of the Substation was awarded to the Siemens Rieder Yguazú 500 kV Consortium, through International Public Tender No. 1542/2019 "Construction and Interconnection Project of the Yguazú 500 kV Substation" and the construction of the two transmission lines was awarded to the company CIE SA