Energy Brasil, a supplier and installer of PV solar power kits, expects to bill 400mn reais (US$77mn) in 2023, an increase of 122%, and install more than 70MW.

"We know that the percentages of energy cost increases are rising considerably, so we’re at a very important moment in the solar power sector," Vanessa Alves, the company's commercial director, told BNamericas.

With 500 franchises throughout the country, Energy Brasil offers an ecosystem of connections and strategic partnerships to simplify and speed up access to PV solar power for homes and small businesses.

In 2022, the company sold more than 5,000 photovoltaic kits, totaling about 42MW of installed capacity.

Alves said the expansion of the free (non-regulated) power market may boost the commercialization of solar systems. “The opening of the free market has advanced a lot, mainly due to the proposals made by the executive power so that Brazilians have the right to choose their energy supplier.”

Current minimum demand to be eligible to access the free market is 500kW for high-voltage consumers. But a decree published in September 2022 by the mines and energy ministry (MME) will make all high-voltage consumers eligible to migrate, regardless of load, as of January 2024.

The government is studying the possibility of migration for all consumers, including low-voltage consumers, starting in January 2028.

According to solar power association Absolar, installed solar capacity in residences, companies, industries, rural producers and public buildings in Brazil has surpassed 18GW.

Over 1.7mn PV solar systems are connected to the grid, with accumulated investments of about 92.1bn reais since 2012.