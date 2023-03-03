Brazil
News

Energy Brasil projects 120% revenue increase for 2023

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 03, 2023
Demand Distributed Generation Financial results Capacity Other (Contractor Companies) Consumption Costs Photovoltaic
Energy Brasil projects 120% revenue increase for 2023

Energy Brasil, a supplier and installer of PV solar power kits, expects to bill 400mn reais (US$77mn) in 2023, an increase of 122%, and install more than 70MW. 

"We know that the percentages of energy cost increases are rising considerably, so we’re at a very important moment in the solar power sector," Vanessa Alves, the company's commercial director, told BNamericas. 

With 500 franchises throughout the country, Energy Brasil offers an ecosystem of connections and strategic partnerships to simplify and speed up access to PV solar power for homes and small businesses.

In 2022, the company sold more than 5,000 photovoltaic kits, totaling about 42MW of installed capacity.

Alves said the expansion of the free (non-regulated) power market may boost the commercialization of solar systems. “The opening of the free market has advanced a lot, mainly due to the proposals made by the executive power so that Brazilians have the right to choose their energy supplier.” 

Current minimum demand to be eligible to access the free market is 500kW for high-voltage consumers. But a decree published in September 2022 by the mines and energy ministry (MME) will make all high-voltage consumers eligible to migrate, regardless of load, as of January 2024.

The government is studying the possibility of migration for all consumers, including low-voltage consumers, starting in January 2028. 

According to solar power association Absolar, installed solar capacity in residences, companies, industries, rural producers and public buildings in Brazil has surpassed 18GW. 

Over 1.7mn PV solar systems are connected to the grid, with accumulated investments of about 92.1bn reais since 2012.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

YPFB invoiced over US$3.4bn gas sales to Brazil, Argentina and the domestic market

YPFB invoiced over US$3.4bn gas sales to Brazil, Argentina and the domestic market

YPFB invoiced over US$3.4bn gas sales to Brazil, Argentina and the domestic market.

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

The CEO of the company, George Fernandes, talked to BNamericas about the business prospects.

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

Brazil set to boost regional integration

Brazil set to boost regional integration

'We live the paradox of having a free market with low prices, but a high bill for consumers'

'We live the paradox of having a free market with low prices, but a high bill for consumers'

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

Brazil to add up to 500MW cogeneration capacity in 2023

Brazil to add up to 500MW cogeneration capacity in 2023

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Jaguar 3
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 days ago
  • Project: Jaguar 1
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 days ago
  • Project: Jaguar 8
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 days ago
  • Project: Jaguar 6
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 days ago

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban train consultancy

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban train consultancy

Energy Brasil projects 120% revenue increase for 2023

Energy Brasil projects 120% revenue increase for 2023

Vale starts US$485mn iron ore tailings recovery project

Vale starts US$485mn iron ore tailings recovery project

'The government is adopting a more interventionist attitude in the economy'

'The government is adopting a more interventionist attitude in the economy'

Brazilian water utility seeks US$80mn financing from Japan's JICA

Brazilian water utility seeks US$80mn financing from Japan's JICA