Brazil
Press Release

Eneva expands gas reserves to 47.528 billion m³

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 02, 2023
Conventionals Upstream Company Electric Power Producer Onshore Natural Gas Reserves & Stocks

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Portuguese.

By Eneva

February 2, 2023

Eneva, an integrated energy company, which operates from exploration and production (E&P) of natural gas to the supply of customized solutions, currently holds the largest area under exploratory concession onshore in Brazil, with 62,380 km², incorporated 12.035 billion of cubic meters (Bm³) of natural gas to its proven and probable reserves (2P), in 2022. With this addition, Eneva's 2P reserves reached the mark of 47.528 billion m³.

The result was audited by the independent consultancy Gaffney, Cline & Associates, Inc. (“GCA”), responsible for the Executive Audit Reports of Reserves and Resources of Fields, Areas and Blocks of Eneva in all areas in which the company has a stake, in the Parnaíba (MA), Amazonas (AM) and Solimões basins (AM).

“Eneva continues to apply the best practices in the exploration, development and production processes of natural gas fields. The increase in our reserves is of great strategic significance for the company in the north of the country, enabling the expansion of our R2W model, the Reservoir to wire, and our distribution of LNG by road modal to industrial customers,” says Fausto Caretta, Director of Exploration, Development and Construction of Eneva.

The biggest growth in volumes, of 7.490 billion m³, compared to the previous year, occurred in the Amazon Basin, which now has 14.455 billion m³ of gas reserves. It is in this basin that Eneva is developing the Azulão 950 project, which will have the Azulão I and II Thermoelectric Power Plants (UTE) Azulão I and II, after winning two Capacity Reserve Auctions by the National Electric Energy Agency ( Aneel ) in lots relating to the North Region.

In the Parnaíba Basin, where the company's largest gas and electricity production complex operates, the expansion was 4.545 billion m³, from 2021 to 2022. As a result, the total volume of reserves in Maranhão stood at 33 billion m³.

The overall net increase in reserves (difference between discoveries and production) of the company closed at 10.966 billion m³ in the year, which made the Reserve Replacement Index (IRR) reach the total mark of 1,125%, at the end of last year. Specifically in the Amazon Basin, the index was 5,238%. While, in Parnaíba, the rate was 490%. This means that, if the average annual production of the last five years is maintained (1.260 billion m³), Eneva is capable of extracting gas from its reserves in Maranhão for more than 26 years.

The main incorporations occurred due to the declaration of commerciality of Gavião Mateiro, in the Parnaíba Basin, and Campo de Azulão, in the Amazonas Basin, where the company obtained positive results in the five development wells drilled in the area.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Petrobras preparing new Colombia offshore exploration

Petrobras preparing new Colombia offshore exploration

The Brazilian state-run firm’s plan is to start work between April and June 2024.

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

BNamericas talks to Nuria Hartmann, regional business development and strategy consulting manager at international strategy consulting firm HINICIO...

Perenco Petróleo e Gas do Brasil announces Sail Away for FSO Pargo

Perenco Petróleo e Gas do Brasil announces Sail Away for FSO Pargo

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Brazil oil and gas watch

Brazil oil and gas watch

Brazil to add up to 500MW cogeneration capacity in 2023

Brazil to add up to 500MW cogeneration capacity in 2023

Brazil raises 210 million reais with Atapu oil auction

Brazil raises 210 million reais with Atapu oil auction

Shell to drill Brazil exploration block by June

Shell to drill Brazil exploration block by June

Bolivian gas production to decline faster than expected, exports to Brazil and Argentina to cease by 2030

Bolivian gas production to decline faster than expected, exports to Brazil and Argentina to cease by 2030

Brazilian state seeking more Bolivian gas

Brazilian state seeking more Bolivian gas

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Inpasa Agroindustrial S.A.  (Inpasa Brasil)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Grupo Novonor  (Novonor)
  • Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...
  • Company: SMC Automação do Brasil Ltda.  (SMC Brasil)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia
  • Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia is a company formed by Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. and Toyo Engineering Corp., for the execution of the project for the Fourth Diesel Hydr...

Latest news

How Chile's net zero quest could turn it into a decarbonization pioneer

How Chile's net zero quest could turn it into a decarbonization pioneer

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

YPFB to sell 4.7Mm3 of fuels to productive and service sectors

YPFB to sell 4.7Mm3 of fuels to productive and service sectors

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender