In January and February 2023, state-owned telco Entel Bolivia deployed 418km of fiber optic lines, bringing its total network in the country to nearly 33,000km.

The deployment is part of phase III of the firm's 367mn-boliviano (US$53mn) fiber optic communications installation project. The initiative is set to benefit 32 municipal capitals, as well as various rural areas.

Entel also installed 63 new mobile base stations as part of phase IV of the project to extend mobile services across Bolivia. The company plans to spend almost 500mn bolivianos to reach 220 towns and villages with populations of between 50 and 2,000 residents with mobile services.

At the end of last year, Entel said that by 2023 it would install a total of 700 base stations to expand its telephone and internet services.

As of December 31, its mobile and fiber optic network covered 82% of the country's population centers.

The company has coverage in over 20,000 cities, towns and villages in nine departments with fixed and mobile telecommunications networks and some 6mn users.

The company invested 981mn bolivianos in 2022, 15% more than in 2021.