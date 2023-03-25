EP Petroecuador advances with preventive works to safeguard the infrastructure and operations of SOTE
This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.
About 85 technicians from EP Petroecuador and the Army Corps of Engineers are advancing construction work on a new tower at kilometer 97+030 of the air passage of the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE), with the aim of safeguarding the infrastructure and SOTE operations, given the increase in the flow of the Marker River, located in the province of Napo. These preventive tasks will allow the tower to be moved 20 meters away from the critical points in the area.
The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, arranged to work in a coordinated manner on preventive actions that allow protecting the infrastructure of the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System and mitigate future effects. In addition, he reported that the assembly of the new tower, located in the Marker River sector, and the reinforcement of another existing tower are currently being completed.
As part of these tasks, the public oil company works on the placement of stone material at the bases of the slopes, to avoid a possible collapse, in order to ensure continuity in operations.
At the moment, the technical staff and the Line Maintenance and Right-of-Way service groups of EP Petroecuador continue working on mitigation works at the points of regressive erosion in the eastern and western sectors.
