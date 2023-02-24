Ecuador
Press Release

EP Petroecuador authorities toured the area affected by the rupture of the bridge over the Marker River, in Napo

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Tight gas Onshore Oil Pipelines Oil sands Geological mapping / Surveys Heavy oil Mexican Mix Natural Gas Location Crude oil Upstream Company Offshore WTI Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil Natural disasters / Health Crisis Shale gas  Shallow waters Brent Drilling rigs Subsea Upstream Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater
EP Petroecuador authorities toured the area affected by the rupture of the bridge over the Marker River, in Napo

This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, together with a technical team, verified in situ the urgent work carried out by personnel from various areas of the public company, together with members of the Army Corps of Engineers, in the sector of the Marker river, province of Napo, for the containment and recovery of hydrocarbons as part of the suspension of pumping by the SOTE Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System and the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct, due to the risk faced by both infrastructures after the collapse of a bridge in the sector.

During the tour, the Head of EP Petroecuador announced that, faced with this situation, the company accepted Resolution No. MEM-VH-2023-0006-RM of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and declared, through Resolution No. PETRO-PGG -2023-0007-RS, Force Majeure in its operations related to the value chain of the hydrocarbon sector. Thus, it will implement the technical plan for the progressive shutdown of wells in the fields of the public company, located in the Amazon, prior to coordination with the companies that provide their services in these assets.

In the case of crude oil exports to the international market, the state oil company will notify the companies with which it currently maintains contractual obligations for the delivery of the expected shipments, considering that these events are linked to a situation of force majeure or fortuitous event, that directly affects the execution and fulfillment of the international commercialization of hydrocarbons, and that is stipulated in the contracts and awards in force in the area of International Trade.

It is important to reiterate that according to the planned planning schedule in the Marker River area, today the drainage work for 8,000 gallons of fuel in the polyduct was completed and the work in the SOTE is still continuing, considering that the implemented plan is different since It is another type of hydrocarbon that the pipeline carries. It is estimated that in the next seven days the pumping of oil and fuels will resume, as indicated by the General Manager (S).

In addition, monitoring activities continue regarding the progress of the mass removal processes on the flanks of the Marker River, as well as the areas near the town of San Luis and the multidisciplinary teams of the state oil company are active at the points to carry out the contingency actions that are necessary.

Joint actions are coordinated with the company OCP Ecuador SA to overcome this emergency and resume, in the shortest possible time, operations in the transport infrastructures of the public company and the private company.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

EP Petroecuador continues working for the timely provision of high quality fuels to Ecuadorian consumers. This January 31, after a public tender, i...

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

On the development front, the firm will allocate US$215-$255mn to upstream activities in Colombia and Ecuador, including US$110-130mn to drill 55 g...

Celec concludes maintenance of the Cuyabeno plant

Celec concludes maintenance of the Cuyabeno plant

Petroecuador optimizes self-supply of energy

Petroecuador optimizes self-supply of energy

Frontera Announces 2023 Capital And Production Guidance

Frontera Announces 2023 Capital And Production Guidance

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

Double-digit investment jump for Petroecuador

Double-digit investment jump for Petroecuador

EP Petroecuador achieves a surplus of more than 9,000 million dollars and higher execution by 2022 in the public sector

EP Petroecuador achieves a surplus of more than 9,000 million dollars and higher execution by 2022 in the public se...

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022

Ecuador: Termogas Machala increased its electricity generation by 23%

Ecuador: Termogas Machala increased its electricity generation by 23%

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Colombia's ISA eyeing LatAm projects worth US$21bn

Colombia's ISA eyeing LatAm projects worth US$21bn

Peru advances rural electrification program with new award

Peru advances rural electrification program with new award

CloudHQ to invest US$3bn in a 288MW Brazil datacenter campus

CloudHQ to invest US$3bn in a 288MW Brazil datacenter campus

Odata invests in Omega Energia’s wind park for datacenter renewable supply

Odata invests in Omega Energia’s wind park for datacenter renewable supply

Only bid for Argentina road project exceeds budget

Only bid for Argentina road project exceeds budget