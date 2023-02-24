EP Petroecuador authorities toured the area affected by the rupture of the bridge over the Marker River, in Napo
This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.
The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, together with a technical team, verified in situ the urgent work carried out by personnel from various areas of the public company, together with members of the Army Corps of Engineers, in the sector of the Marker river, province of Napo, for the containment and recovery of hydrocarbons as part of the suspension of pumping by the SOTE Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System and the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct, due to the risk faced by both infrastructures after the collapse of a bridge in the sector.
During the tour, the Head of EP Petroecuador announced that, faced with this situation, the company accepted Resolution No. MEM-VH-2023-0006-RM of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and declared, through Resolution No. PETRO-PGG -2023-0007-RS, Force Majeure in its operations related to the value chain of the hydrocarbon sector. Thus, it will implement the technical plan for the progressive shutdown of wells in the fields of the public company, located in the Amazon, prior to coordination with the companies that provide their services in these assets.
In the case of crude oil exports to the international market, the state oil company will notify the companies with which it currently maintains contractual obligations for the delivery of the expected shipments, considering that these events are linked to a situation of force majeure or fortuitous event, that directly affects the execution and fulfillment of the international commercialization of hydrocarbons, and that is stipulated in the contracts and awards in force in the area of International Trade.
It is important to reiterate that according to the planned planning schedule in the Marker River area, today the drainage work for 8,000 gallons of fuel in the polyduct was completed and the work in the SOTE is still continuing, considering that the implemented plan is different since It is another type of hydrocarbon that the pipeline carries. It is estimated that in the next seven days the pumping of oil and fuels will resume, as indicated by the General Manager (S).
In addition, monitoring activities continue regarding the progress of the mass removal processes on the flanks of the Marker River, as well as the areas near the town of San Luis and the multidisciplinary teams of the state oil company are active at the points to carry out the contingency actions that are necessary.
Joint actions are coordinated with the company OCP Ecuador SA to overcome this emergency and resume, in the shortest possible time, operations in the transport infrastructures of the public company and the private company.
