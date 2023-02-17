This statement from EP Petroecuador was translated from Spanish by an automated system

With a stock of 1,881,741 barrels of fuel and 34,640 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic and industrial use, EP Petroecuador guarantees the normal supply of hydrocarbons on a national scale, during the carnival holiday.

The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, indicated that the public company has programmed a national stock of 176,824 barrels of Super Premium 95, 274,660 barrels of Extra, 351,772 barrels of Ecopaís and Ecoplus 89, 625,590 barrels of Premium Diesel , 229,936 barrels of Diesel 2 and 222,959 barrels of Jet A1, for the dispatch and commercialization of fuels throughout the Ecuadorian territory.

Additionally, he pointed out that the clean product terminals, warehouses, distribution centers and service stations of the automotive, air, artisanal fishing, industrial and shipping segments of the public oil company will serve normally during the holiday.

The terminals and refineries in the southern zone in: Guayaquil, Manta, Loja, Cuenca, Galapagos, La Libertad and La Troncal and in the northern zone: Esmeraldas, Quito, Santo Domingo, Ambato, Shushufindi, Oyambaro and Riobamba will normally dispatch Extra gasoline , Ecopaís, Ecoplus 89 and Super Premium 95, as well as Diesel 1, 2 and Premium; also the LPG terminals of Chorrillo, La Troncal and Oyambaro.

EP Petroecuador works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to guarantee the timely dispatch and marketing of fuels in the country.