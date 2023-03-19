This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

EP Petroecuador reports that due to the seismic movement registered yesterday at 12:15, with its epicenter in the canton of Balao, Guayas, the facilities of the Amistad field, located in the Gulf of Guayaquil, offshore, in the province of El Oro, registered damage to part of its infrastructure.

Thus, the heater chimney broke down and is disabled, the gas pipeline became pressurized and the MBD-2030 separator was clogged.

Faced with this situation, the teams of the public company are working uninterruptedly, in order to repair these units as soon as possible, always under the premise of protecting the integrity of the personnel.

The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, Maria Elisa Soledispa, communicated with the Field Manager on the Amistad platform, to coordinate immediate actions and find out the status of the technical and service personnel that operate this plant and show solidarity with them.

Due to these damages, it is estimated that production will be affected by one million cubic feet of gas. To date, the Amistad field reports a total production that exceeds 20.5 million cubic feet per day.