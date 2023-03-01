Colombia
EPM advances work on Tepuy solar park

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
EPM advances work on Tepuy solar park

Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) has received almost 10% of the solar panels required for its 83MW Tepuy solar park in western Colombia, the company said on Wednesday. 

Hefei JA Solar Technology, in charge of supplying the 199,534 bifacial photovoltaic panels, has delivered 17,280 units from its factory in China, according to EPM. 

In addition, Constructora Durán Ocampo has completed 68% of the civil engineering works for the Purnio substation, which will link the park to the national grid. 

EPM said it awarded a construction contract for the project in La Dorada, Caldas department, to Powerchina International Group following a competitive bidding process. 

The works will be supervised by the local unit of Spanish firm Ayesa Ingeniería y Arquitectura. EPM did not say when Tepuy was due to begin commercial operations.

