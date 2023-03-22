EPM readying new Hidroituango tender
Colombia's Empresas Públicas Medellín (EPM) aims to conclude a new bidding process for its troubled 2.4GW Hidroituango hydropower project by August, CEO Jorge Carrillo said on Wednesday.
The comments come after a public tender was declared void last week because the only bidder, Ituango PC-SC, lacked the necessary experience to take on the project.
"We are going to start the process again with another tender," Carrillo said during a meeting of Medellín's city council. "Whoever wants to present offers is welcome and our goal is that the contractor starts work in August, trusting that the process is successful."
He did not say when the new tender would be launched.
EPM opened a bidding process for construction of the hydroelectric plant's final four generating units last year. The project's first two turbines began operating in December with units 3 and 4 slated to come online in November.
Carrillo said that units 5 to 8 remain on track to begin generating electricity in 2026 and 2027.
Located in Antioquia department, Hidroituango has suffered a series of construction problems that first became apparent when an auxiliary tunnel collapsed in April 2018, eight months before the plant was due to begin operating.
In February, the Colombian construction industry chamber (CCCI) accused EPM of "improvisation" and said ongoing delays threatened the country's energy security.
