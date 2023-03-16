EPM signed its second credit agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD)
This EPM release was published using machine translation.
Medellín, Thursday, March 16, 2023 (@epmestamosahi) | EPM signed its second credit contract with the French Development Agency (AFD) for 189.8 million dollars, destined to partially finance the Investment Plan in the Water, Sanitation and Energy segments: production of photovoltaic energy, energy efficiency electricity transmission and distribution networks; rural electrification and public lighting.
Jorge Andrés Carrillo Cardoso, general manager of EPM, indicated that "this transaction demonstrates the support of international development banks in our Company, which is committed to transforming the lives of the community through the provision of public services, the development of the territories and environmental care”.
For his part, Frédéric Doré, French ambassador in Colombia, said that "this is the second credit operation that we have granted to EPM, totaling more than 500 million dollars destined to improve water and energy infrastructures, their efficiency and productivity, to favor the population's access to basic services and to strengthen the operation of one of the most important public companies in the country”.
credit conditions
The term of the credit granted is 10 years, including a three-year grace period, under defined financial conditions based on the SOFR rate plus spread. Additionally, the French Development Agency will offer resources for technical cooperation, support, accompaniment and advice to EPM, on various topics, including the strengthening of an action plan for the continuity of activities in closing gender equality gaps and the promotion of Non-Conventional Renewable Energies (ERNC).
The subscription of this public credit operation had the favorable concept of external indebtedness from the National Planning Department of Colombia, and was authorized by resolution of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of Colombia.
EPM's first credit contract with the French Development Agency, signed in August 2012, consisted of an external public credit operation for an amount of 338 million dollars, destined to finance growth and expansion projects, related to the segments of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Energy and Gas.
In this operation, the French Development Agency also provided support through a technical cooperation aimed at supporting, advising and transferring knowledge to EPM to leverage and strengthen environmental initiatives, mainly in climate change and biodiversity strategies.
The French Development Agency is a public financial institution committed to financing policies, programs and projects that improve the quality of life of populations in developing countries and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Agreement on Paris.
