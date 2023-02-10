Brazil’s BM-C-33 project is advancing through the engineering phase and preparing for the final investment decision, a press officer for the exploration block’s operator, Equinor, tells BNamericas.

Earlier this week, the global CEO of the Norwegian firm, Anders Opedal, told an investors conference call that the first oil of the Bacalhau Santos basin pre-salt field would be postponed from 2024 to 2025 due to industry delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement led to speculations regarding a possible delay in the final investment decision for the BM-C-33 Campos basin pre-salt asset, where the Gávea, Pão de Açúcar and SEAT discoveries are located.

The press officer pointed out that the activities in Bacalhau do not have a direct impact on BM-C-33’s progress.

Equinor and its partners Petrobras and Repsol Sinopec Brasil approved the development concept of the BM-C-33 block in 2021.

They plan to install an FPSO capable of producing 125,000b/d of oil and 16Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day) of gas in the area.

Oil will be transferred via shuttle tankers, while the gas will be transported through a subsea pipeline connected to the Cabiúnas (Tecab) terminal in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro state. Average transported gas volume will be 14Mm3/d.

Sources have told BNamericas that Modec has been negotiating with the consortium to operate the FPSO, which is likely to have its hull built at China’s Cosco shipyard and part of its topside modules built at the Estaleiros do Brasil (EBR) shipyard in Rio Grande do Sul state.