Eras joins Arsat to improve its management

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
By Arsat

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Water and Sanitation Regulatory Entity (Eras), tending to increase its levels of efficiency and security of its systems, has begun its incorporation into the Argentine Satellite Solutions Company (Arsat).

With this agreement, ERAS obtained the Virtual Hosting service on the National Public Cloud platform, among other constant monitoring services and technical assistance necessary to increase its productivity levels.

Walter Mendez, president of the regulatory body, stated that "the agreement with ARSAT enables us, not only to improve connectivity, increase the space for hosting ERAS data, but also to ensure the management of information and its safeguarding in the ARSAT cloud, which has one of the most reliable and secure data centers in Latin America. This reduces the risks involved in operating on physical servers in the same building."

"Our regulatory body continues its process of constant improvement, tending to optimize management levels, in line with its quality certification policy in which we are committed," Mendez concluded.

News in: Water & Waste (Argentina)

