Eras joins Arsat to improve its management
By Arsat
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The Water and Sanitation Regulatory Entity (Eras), tending to increase its levels of efficiency and security of its systems, has begun its incorporation into the Argentine Satellite Solutions Company (Arsat).
With this agreement, ERAS obtained the Virtual Hosting service on the National Public Cloud platform, among other constant monitoring services and technical assistance necessary to increase its productivity levels.
Walter Mendez, president of the regulatory body, stated that "the agreement with ARSAT enables us, not only to improve connectivity, increase the space for hosting ERAS data, but also to ensure the management of information and its safeguarding in the ARSAT cloud, which has one of the most reliable and secure data centers in Latin America. This reduces the risks involved in operating on physical servers in the same building."
"Our regulatory body continues its process of constant improvement, tending to optimize management levels, in line with its quality certification policy in which we are committed," Mendez concluded.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Water & Waste (Argentina)
IDB Approves Additional $1.65 Billion to 2021 Loan Amounts to Spur LAC’s Economic Recovery
Resources will provide an economic, fiscal and social boost to Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras and Uruguay. The IDB will release its to...
Buenos Aires province targets US$2.6bn in 2022 infra investments
The amount represents 8.4% of the budget bill presented by the local government, and includes US$406mn for road projects and US$183mn for waterwork...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Water & Waste (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: CLOACAL EL JAGÜEL SECONDARY NETWORK 2 STAGE 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: ESCOBAR CENTRO PRIMARY WATER NETWORK
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: CLOACAL PRIMARY NETWORK COLLECTOR MONTES DE OCA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: PRIMARY NETWORK CLOACAL ALIVIADOR SARMIENTO
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: SECONDARY NETWORK CLOACAL BURZACO SUR
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: WILDE SECONDARY WATER NETWORK RENOVATION
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: RENOVATION OF SECONDARY WATER NETWORK ADROGUÉ CENTRO 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: RENEWAL OF SECONDARY WATER NETWORK VILLA MAIPU II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: ESCOBAR AQUEDUCT TERMINATION STAGE 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: SECONDARY WATER NETWORK BENAVIDEZ 1 STAGE 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Water & Waste (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Poder Ejecutivo Nacional (Argentina)
- Company: ESUCO-JCR-CPC-C&E UTE
- Company: Alex Stewart Argentina S.A.
- Company: Ministerio de Agua, Ambiente y Servicios Públicos de la Provincia de Córdoba
-
Cordoba's water, environment and public services ministry is part of the Cordoba provincial government in Argentina. Its responsibilities comprise the production, transport, dis...
- Company: Martínez Lumello Construcciones S.A. - Hidroconst S.A. UTE (UTE Martínez Lumello - Hidroconst)
-
Martínez Lumello Construcciones S.A. - Hidroconst S.A. UTE is a consortium formed in 2015, based in Córdoba. The firm awarded the project to build a wastewater treatment plant i...
- Company: Gobierno de la Provincia de Santa Fe
-
The Santa Fe Province government is the executive body responsible for the administration of the namesake province, located in Argentina's central zone and comprising 19 departm...
- Company: Secretaría de Infraestructura y Política Hídrica
-
The Undersecretary of Infrastructure and Water Policy, formerly Undersecretary Water Resources (Subsecretaría de Recursos Hídricos), is an Argentinean government entity aimed at...