This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Economy and Finance

March 8, 2023

The investment scheduled for this year in the portfolio made up of the main public, private and public-private investment projects of the different sectors at the national level, whose progress is promoted by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) through the Team Investment Monitoring Specialist (EESI), in close coordination with the competent entities, exceeds by 13% what was executed in the year 2022. This greater planned investment underpins a positive path of recovery for investment in the coming quarters, which will contribute to revive the country's economy.

Indeed, in 2023, the investment programming of the diversified portfolio of EESI projects -consisting of 123 projects in the transport, communications, sanitation, electricity, hydrocarbons, mining sectors, among others, which together represent an investment total of more than US$68 billion (28% of GDP in 2022) - amounts to US$3.998 billion (2% of GDP in 2022), an amount US$452 million higher than the investment made in 2022 (US$3.546 billion).

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Alex Alonso Contreras Miranda, explained that this increase in planned investment for 2023 is mainly explained by higher forecasts for the execution of the large-scale projects including the Expansion of Jorge Chávez International Airport, the Chancay Port Terminal and Line 2 of the Lima and Callao Metro, whose combined projected investments for 2023 are close to US$1.3 billion, doubling the investment made in 2022 (US$646 million).

In January-February 2023, the investment executed in the public investment sub-portfolio (which includes the Chinchero International Airport) has increased by more than 50% compared to the same period in 2022. Already in January 2023, important projects in the sub-portfolio of the transport sector (Terminal Norte Multipósito del Callao, Red Vial N° 4 and the Terminal Portuario Multipósito de Salaverry), jointly recorded an increase of more than 50% with respect to what was executed in January 2022. This was despite atypical adverse situations (social upheaval, restrictions on free movement, unusual rains) that occurred at the beginning of this year.

Likewise, projects in different sectors such as the Tingo María – Aguaytía Link, the La Niña – Piura Link, San Gabriel and the Expansion of the South Dock Container Terminal, would significantly increase their investments in 2023 compared to what was executed in 2022.

From the MEF, through the Specialized Investment Monitoring Team (EESI), it permanently coordinates with the different entities that promote projects and the public entities that authorize their development, in order to remove problems that may arise during their development. execution and promote compliance with programmed investments and project schedules. In this way, in recent weeks, as a result of the aforementioned coordination, the following advances have been recorded:

Line 2 of the Lima Metro: the execution of around US$110 million is promoted, by accompanying the project by obtaining:

The municipal authorization for track interference for the execution of the branch tunnels, which contributes to making investments of US$53 million viable for civil works, once the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) delivers the area.

The approval of the Engineering Study (civil works) of Stations 8 and 9, which contributes to making investments of US$50 million viable for civil works, once the authorization to execute the work has been obtained by the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima.

The authorization for interference with the PV1 Bis Ventilation Shaft of Branch 4, which contributes to making investments of US$6.4 million viable for civil works, once the authorization for the use of the right-of-way has been obtained from Provias Nacional.

Yumpag: approval of the 3rd Modification of the Semi-detailed Environmental Impact Study of the project (MEIAsd) that enables exploration work (US$8 million) that will allow confirmation of reserves that can increase the total investment of the project (currently US$161 million).

Expansion of the Jorge Chávez International Airport: approval of the First Supporting Technical Report (ITS) of the Second Modification of the Detailed Environmental Impact Study, which allows the construction of the new fuel plant in the expansion of the airport, which would make US$50 million viable.

Red Vial 4: pronouncements from ANA and SENACE for the advancement of the evaluation of the ITS for the installation of the asphalt plant for the execution of the II stretch of Avoidance Chimbote; likewise, issuance of Hidrandina's technical opinion regarding the location of power lines in km. 33 to continue with the execution of Evitamiento Chimbote, a route that projects a total investment of US$148 million.

Likewise, to promote the execution of the investment programming for 2023, within the framework of the legislative powers granted by Law No. 31696 (published on February 28, 2023), the MEF has been working on regulatory improvements aimed at expediting execution. investment, for example, measures to facilitate and promote the development of prioritized projects in the National Plan for Sustainable Infrastructure for Competitiveness; to optimize the procedure, evaluation and support of the budgetary capacity for the development of projects; to expedite the acquisition and availability of land, release of interferences and imposition of easements, among others.

Minister Contreras pointed out that the Executive is committed to increasing confidence in the resilience of the national economy and in the favorable climate for investment, which continues to be built not only through the solidity of macroeconomic indicators, but also with the work carried out by the different areas and programs of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, implementing regulatory improvements, and providing technical assistance and monitoring to speed up the execution of the investment.