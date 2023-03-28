Fate of Ecuador's Lasso lies in hands of constitutional court
The political fate of Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso lies in the hands of the constitutional court.
On Monday morning, judge Teresa Núquez delivered the draft opinion – which is not public – to the court on the attempt to impeach Lasso.
The president of the court has 24 hours to convene the plenary session, which will have 48 hours to resolve the issue. To proceed, the votes of at least six of its nine justices are needed.
It will be the first time under the current 2008 constitution that the court rules on a request for the impeachment of a president.
The country's highest court received the impeachment request from the national assembly on Friday. Legislators accuse Lasso of collusion and embezzlement in acts of corruption within state company administrator Emco, national oil company Petroecuador and state maritime hydrocarbons transporter Flopec.
The request was formally presented on March 16, with the backing of 59 legislators from UNES – the political movement of former president Rafael Correa – and the right-wing Social Christian Party, among others.
The request was based on an investigation by an opposition-controlled legislative commission, which began after a media outlet published allegations of corruption in state companies, in which Lasso's brother-in-law Danilo Carrera was said to be implicated.
Constitutional law expert Jorge Peñafiel told BNamericas that the court should not rule on whether the offenses of which Lasso is accused exist, but should analyze if the constitution and the law on jurisdictional guarantees and constitutional control apply.
Several experts have criticized mistakes supposedly made by assembly members who presented the impeachment request.
According to Peñafiel, in the impeachment request there are rectifiable and non-correctable errors and the latter could mean that the request is not accepted.
Peñafiel added that the judge's report will also consider that the country is in a complex crisis and the possibility of impeachment and dismissal of the president could deepen the chaos.
On Saturday, Lasso asked the constitutional court to halt the impeachment request.
If the court rules against the request, it will be archived. However, if it approves the request, the case must be analyzed by the assembly's oversight commission, which has 30 days to recommend if it proceeds.
If the process advances, Lasso has not ruled out resorting to "cross death," a constitutional mechanism that would allow him to dissolve the national assembly and call early presidential and legislative elections.
Meanwhile, the confederation of indigenous nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and political groups plan to march on Tuesday to the constitutional court to demand Lasso’s impeachment.
