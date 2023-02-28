Mexico
Federal govt to reassign US$50mn for Mexico City-Toluca train

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Mexico's federal government has officially announced that it will transfer 950mn pesos (US$51.8mn) to Mexico City authorities to fund works for the construction of the Mexico-Toluca interurban train

An agreement between the federal infrastructure, communications and transport ministry (SICT), and the government of the capital to reassign these budget funds was published in the official gazette on Tuesday. 

The document states that the funds will be used to complete the “Túnel Metro Observatorio” section of the rail line in the capital.

The specific objectives of the agreement are to conclude the fabrication and installation of metallic viaducts and prefabricated elements close to the Observatorio terminal in the west of Mexico City, as well as completing works at Santa Fe station, among other works. 

Last December, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the line would be inaugurated in December this year.

The line will have seven stations, including two terminals, and will have capacity to transport nearly 234,000 passengers per day. CAF is in charge of manufacturing the 30 trains, each with five cars, which will travel at a maximum speed of 160km/hr. The trip between Mexico City and the capital of Mexico state is expected to take 39 minutes. 

The stretch being built by the Mexico City's government covers 17km and has three stations: Santa Fe, Vasco de Quiroga and the Observatorio terminal.

The project, which has been underway for years, has run into multiple obstacles and has racked up numerous cost overruns and delays. Indeed, a report recently published by federal auditing agency ASF found more irregularities in the works done by the Mexico City government in 2021, involving cost overruns for around 60mn pesos for items not specified in the original catalogue of works, newspaper Milenio reported.

