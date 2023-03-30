FiberLight joins MDC Data Centers' new facility for US-Mexico interconnectivity
Press Release
By FiberLight
ATLANTA, GA and MCALLEN, TX - March 30, 2023 - FiberLight, LLC, a company with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, and MDC Data Centers, the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation services along the U.S. border, have announced the launch of a new facility in Eagle Pass, TX. FiberLight will be a founding member of this new facility as the first fiber provider.
Featuring MDC's International Fiber Crossing Infrastructure , the new data center located at 500 Bliss Street will act as a bridge between new fiber routes on the border, enabling connections between Dallas and the central Mexican city of Querétaro. FiberLight will provide fiber services to the data center.
Querétaro, located 125 miles from Mexico City, is experiencing a data center boom driven mostly by the need for cloud service providers and over-the-top (OTT) media companies to service customers and enterprises in Mexico. The fast-growing Data Center and Cloud Services industry in Santiago de Querétaro needs diverse interconnectivity with major OTT companies and Content Providers in the U.S., crossing strategic points along the U.S.-Mexico border.
"Thanks to our Texas footprint, FiberLight is pleased to deliver fiber to the new MDC Data Center strategically located in Eagle Pass," said Jay Anderson, Chief Technology Officer of FiberLight. "We are excited for the opportunity to offer connectivity to MDC Data Centers and enable cross-border consistent service for all their customers."
"For more than a decade, MDC has been a trusted partner, guide, and advocate for networks on both sides of the border," said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC Data Centers. "Our vision is to provide our clients with a Border Interconnection Platform™ that spans the length and breadth of the U.S.-Mexico border. This new location is a vital step towards realizing that vision."
MDC Data Centers is committed to making its Border Interconnection Platform™ even more accessible to generate connections between top network operators, content providers and communities all along the border. FiberLight provides connectivity to multiple MDC Data Centers in Texas, including:
* MDC McAllen (MCA1), 200 S 10th Street
* MDC McAllen (MCA2), 422 S 11th Street
* MDC El Paso, 11455 Cedar Oak Drive
* MDC Laredo, 13619 Cabezut Dr
* MDC Eagle Pass 500 Bliss Street (new facility)
With existing backbone infrastructure and unmatched density, FiberLight is equipped to deploy a multitude of solutions in their communities to meet growing bandwidth needs. To learn more, visit www.fiberlight.com .
About FiberLight
FiberLight designs, builds, and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With approximately 18,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .
About MDC Data Centers
MDC Data Centers offers the ideal solution for networks seeking efficient and effective connectivity throughout Mexico. Our approach is based on centralizing the core points-of-presence for Mexican and North American networks in our neutral spaces located along the US border. This convergence of northbound and southbound networks creates a dense network ecosystem on the border, which is further strengthened by our unique International Fiber Crossings infrastructure and secure, neutral hosting environment for network connections. Together, these components form our Border Interconnection Platform™, which aims to facilitate connections that empower customers and communities by uniting networks, countries, and people. For more information visit: mdcdatacenters.com or follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and Twitter at @mdcdatacenters.
FiberLight Contact:
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
In Chile, Mercado Libre expanded its electric fleet for last-mile delivery
5 million credits granted to entrepreneurs, 11 million positive impact products sold, and 4.6 million packages delivered with sustainable mobility ...
ERM acquires Latin American sustainable finance and ESG consultancy, NINT
ERM, the world's largest sustainability consultancy, has acquired NINT, a Latin America-based consulting firm that provides advisory services on En...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: New Google datacenter in Argentina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: AZ2 data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: FON Macrozona On
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Empresas Cablevisión S.A.B. de C.V. (Izzi Telecom)
-
Empresas Cablevisión S.A.B. de C.V. (Izzi) is a Mexican single, double, and triple play service provider. It provides fixed telephony, Internet and cable TV services for residen...
- Company: CompuSoluciones y Asociados S.A. de C.V. (CompuSoluciones)
-
CompuSoluciones y Asociados S.A. de C.V. (CompuSoluciones) is a Mexican firm founded in 1985 with offices in Guadalajara, City of Mexico and Monterrey which offers business deve...
- Company: Teléfonos de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex)
-
Telephones of Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex) is a provider of telecommunications and information technology, subsidiary of Mexican América Móvil. The company offers connectivity...
- Company: Grupo 3DPro
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Grupo Conektame S.A. de C.V. (Conekta)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Techcomm Wireless MX, S.A. de C.V. (Techcomm Wireless México)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Payclip S. de R.L. de C.V. (Clip)