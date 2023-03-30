Press Release

By FiberLight

ATLANTA, GA and MCALLEN, TX - March 30, 2023 - FiberLight, LLC, a company with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, and MDC Data Centers, the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation services along the U.S. border, have announced the launch of a new facility in Eagle Pass, TX. FiberLight will be a founding member of this new facility as the first fiber provider.

Featuring MDC's International Fiber Crossing Infrastructure , the new data center located at 500 Bliss Street will act as a bridge between new fiber routes on the border, enabling connections between Dallas and the central Mexican city of Querétaro. FiberLight will provide fiber services to the data center.

Querétaro, located 125 miles from Mexico City, is experiencing a data center boom driven mostly by the need for cloud service providers and over-the-top (OTT) media companies to service customers and enterprises in Mexico. The fast-growing Data Center and Cloud Services industry in Santiago de Querétaro needs diverse interconnectivity with major OTT companies and Content Providers in the U.S., crossing strategic points along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Thanks to our Texas footprint, FiberLight is pleased to deliver fiber to the new MDC Data Center strategically located in Eagle Pass," said Jay Anderson, Chief Technology Officer of FiberLight. "We are excited for the opportunity to offer connectivity to MDC Data Centers and enable cross-border consistent service for all their customers."

"For more than a decade, MDC has been a trusted partner, guide, and advocate for networks on both sides of the border," said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC Data Centers. "Our vision is to provide our clients with a Border Interconnection Platform™ that spans the length and breadth of the U.S.-Mexico border. This new location is a vital step towards realizing that vision."

MDC Data Centers is committed to making its Border Interconnection Platform™ even more accessible to generate connections between top network operators, content providers and communities all along the border. FiberLight provides connectivity to multiple MDC Data Centers in Texas, including:

* MDC McAllen (MCA1), 200 S 10th Street

* MDC McAllen (MCA2), 422 S 11th Street

* MDC El Paso, 11455 Cedar Oak Drive

* MDC Laredo, 13619 Cabezut Dr

* MDC Eagle Pass 500 Bliss Street (new facility)

With existing backbone infrastructure and unmatched density, FiberLight is equipped to deploy a multitude of solutions in their communities to meet growing bandwidth needs. To learn more, visit www.fiberlight.com .

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds, and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With approximately 18,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers offers the ideal solution for networks seeking efficient and effective connectivity throughout Mexico. Our approach is based on centralizing the core points-of-presence for Mexican and North American networks in our neutral spaces located along the US border. This convergence of northbound and southbound networks creates a dense network ecosystem on the border, which is further strengthened by our unique International Fiber Crossings infrastructure and secure, neutral hosting environment for network connections. Together, these components form our Border Interconnection Platform™, which aims to facilitate connections that empower customers and communities by uniting networks, countries, and people. For more information visit: mdcdatacenters.com or follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and Twitter at @mdcdatacenters.

