Finland and Chile
Press Release

Finnish investor Korkia reinforces its position in Chile: it partners with Ciudad Luz for the development of new energy projects in the country

Bnamericas Published: Friday, September 15, 2023
Private Investment Joint ventures New Entrants Distributed Generation Energy Storage Photovoltaic Onshore Wind

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address