Ecuador
Press Release

First month of operation of EP Petroecuador in Blocks 16 and 67 has positive results

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 03, 2023
Statement from EP Petroecuador

EP Petroecuador completed one month operating Blocks 16 and 67 in Orellana, with a production of 14,036 barrels of oil equivalent, corresponding to 13,395 barrels of oil and 641 barrels of oil equivalent.

The operation was received on January 1, 2023 with an audited production of 13,533 barrels per day, therefore an increase of 503 barrels was recorded.

After the operation was taken over by EP Petroecuador, due to the income generated by the extraction of crude oil from these Blocks, the Ecuadorian State stopped paying a fee, as was the case with the previous private operator, and these resources go directly into the coffers. prosecutors.

Within the public oil management, tests began to take advantage of the capacity of 7,200 barrels of oil per day of the topping plant, located in this field to increase the load of crude oil and generate larger volumes of treated products for the self-supply of fuels for oil fields, and reduce import amounts and transportation costs.

The operation maintains these results and ongoing projects within the framework of the inherited strike that the Dikaro community is leading due to pending issues with the previous operator. For this purpose, the Ministry of Energy and Mines created an inter-institutional commission with various State ministries for a comprehensive treatment of the conflict.

Due to the stoppage, the public company carries out the aerial supply of inputs for the operation and the personnel that allows it to continue producing and not affect the income that benefits Ecuadorians. The overflights are carried out outside the Tagaeri Taromenane Intangible Zone,

The commitment and challenge assumed by EP Petroecuador to maintain and increase the production of these Blocks is being fulfilled with direct benefit for the State, as is the case with the other fields managed by the public company.

