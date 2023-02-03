First month of operation of EP Petroecuador in Blocks 16 and 67 has positive results
Statement from EP Petroecuador
EP Petroecuador completed one month operating Blocks 16 and 67 in Orellana, with a production of 14,036 barrels of oil equivalent, corresponding to 13,395 barrels of oil and 641 barrels of oil equivalent.
The operation was received on January 1, 2023 with an audited production of 13,533 barrels per day, therefore an increase of 503 barrels was recorded.
After the operation was taken over by EP Petroecuador, due to the income generated by the extraction of crude oil from these Blocks, the Ecuadorian State stopped paying a fee, as was the case with the previous private operator, and these resources go directly into the coffers. prosecutors.
Within the public oil management, tests began to take advantage of the capacity of 7,200 barrels of oil per day of the topping plant, located in this field to increase the load of crude oil and generate larger volumes of treated products for the self-supply of fuels for oil fields, and reduce import amounts and transportation costs.
The operation maintains these results and ongoing projects within the framework of the inherited strike that the Dikaro community is leading due to pending issues with the previous operator. For this purpose, the Ministry of Energy and Mines created an inter-institutional commission with various State ministries for a comprehensive treatment of the conflict.
Due to the stoppage, the public company carries out the aerial supply of inputs for the operation and the personnel that allows it to continue producing and not affect the income that benefits Ecuadorians. The overflights are carried out outside the Tagaeri Taromenane Intangible Zone,
The commitment and challenge assumed by EP Petroecuador to maintain and increase the production of these Blocks is being fulfilled with direct benefit for the State, as is the case with the other fields managed by the public company.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
New Stratus Energy announces letter of intent with the Waorani nationality of Ecuador
New Stratus Energy announces letter of intent with the Waorani nationality of Ecuador
Environmental license for the development of Block 59, Vinita field, from EP Petroecuador
Environmental license for the development of Block 59, Vinita field, from EP Petroecuador
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block ES-T-214
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-525
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-226
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-514
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-504
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-216
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-215
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-214
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-207
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-206
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Danielcom Equipment Suply S.A. (DES)
- Company: AICO Engineering (AICO)
- Company: T Control S.A. (TControl)
- Company: Sancev Cia. Ltda. (Sancev)
- Company: Electrocables C.A. (Electrocables)
- Company: SGS Ecuador
- Company: ALS Ecuador