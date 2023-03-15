First production achieved from Patola at rates above expectations
By Karoon
March 15, 2023
Karoon advises that the PAT-2 well, one of two new production wells drilled into the Patola field in the BM-S-40 production license in Brazil (Karoon – 100%), came onstream on 15 March 2023 at a rate of 12,000 – 14,000 bopd. This followed the installation of a subsea flowline and umbilical connecting the well to the Cidade de Itajaí FPSO and the completion of well and infrastructure commissioning activities. Production from the second well, PAT-1, is expected to commence by the end of March 2023.
After an initial period of flush production, likely to last a few days, outputfrom the two Patola wells is expected to stabilise at approximately 10,000 to 15,000 bopd, taking total production from BM-S-40 to more than 30,000 bopd, prior to natural decline commencing. Depending on the reservoir and aquifer response, one of the two production wells may be switched to water injection in the future, while any associated gas production from Patola will be reinjected into the Baúna reservoir through the SPS-89 gas injection well.
The Patola field was discovered in 2011 by Petrobras with the SPS-91 exploration well, which encountered 38 degrees API oil in the same Oligocene turbidite sandstones found in nearby Baúna and Piracaba, with similar petrophysical properties. The field lies in a water depth of approximately 280 metres. In June 2021, eight months after acquiring the BM-S-40 assets from Petrobras, Karoon announced its decision to proceed with the development of Patola.
Due to better reservoir quality than expected at both the PAT-1 and PAT-2 well locations, Proven and Probable (2P) Reserves at Patola were upgraded by 1.7 MMbbl to 16.4 MMbbl as at 31 December 20221 .
Karoon Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr Julian Fowles, said:
“Achieving first production from Patola is a major milestone for Karoon and follows the successful completion of the Baúna intervention campaign. The very high rates we have seen in this first Patola well represent flush production which is expected to decline over the next few days to rates between 5,000 and 7,500 bopd.
"This is Karoon’s first new field development in Brazil and has been delivered with no material safety or environmental issues to date. The efficient execution of this project is testament to our technical, operational and commercial teams in Brazil and Australia, working closely with our service providers, and in collaboration with Altera & Ocyan, the operator of the FPSO. I would like to thank everyone who helped deliver this exciting project, in particular those on the Noble Developer drilling rig and the team at TechnipFMC, who designed, fabricated and installed the Patola subsea infrastructure under an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) contract, the first time this style of contract has been utilised in Brazil.
"I look forward to providing an update on production once both wells are onstream and commissioning is complete.”
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
How Ceará wants to ‘attract investments that create digital infrastructure’
BNamericas talks to the Brazilian state's economic development secretary, João Salmito Filho, about Ceará's plans and potential to attract telecom ...
Brazil's Eneva to increase LNG output
The company is investing in the Azulão field, which provides fuel for a thermoelectric plant in Roraima state.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: UTX New Backwater
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Sesmaria Creek
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: C-m-277_r14
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Alto CF Central P3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: It m 667_r14
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: C-m-37_r14
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: REC-T-58_OP1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: REC-T-121_OP1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: REC-T-77_OP1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: C_Onerosa_2010
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Boskalis do Brasil Dragagem e Serviços Maritímos Ltda. (Boskalis do Brasil)
-
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a global service provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and ...
- Company: Inpasa Agroindustrial S.A. (Inpasa Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ocyan Drilling
- Company: Grupo Novonor (Novonor)
-
Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...
- Company: Andrade Gutierrez Concessões S.A. (AG Concessões)
-
Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez Concessões is a subsidiary of Andrade Gutierrez Group, one of the country's premier industrial groups. The company is responsible for investments and ...
- Company: Tractebel Engineering Ltda. (Brasil) (Tractebel Engineering Brasil)
-
Tractebel Engineering Ltda.; founded as TAMS do Brasil Engenheiros Consultores in 1965, and renamed Leme Engenharia in 1977; is a Brazilian engineering consulting firm focused o...
- Company: SMC Automação do Brasil Ltda. (SMC Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: GeoPark Brasil Exploração e Produção de Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (GeoPark Brasil)
-
GeoPark Brasil Exploração e Produção de Petróleo e Gás Ltda., the Brazilian subsidiary of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidat...