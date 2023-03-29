FLSmidth Press Release

“A year of great transformations”. With this sentence, the president of FLSmidth South America, Claudio García, summarizes what 2022 was like for the company, whose main focus was on achieving greater business growth both globally and regionally. The figures are eloquent and show the fruits obtained: compared to the previous year, the South American region achieved growth of close to 50% globally, while in terms of profitability it achieved a relevant increase of 30%, which meant significantly strengthening its position in the market.

“The results were very relevant from the financial and operational point of view; so much so that our region is the first in the global ranking for the company and reported 30% of total sales. We can also say that the success achieved is the result of teamwork carried out by the countries that make up the region, such as Chile, Peru and Brazil”, highlights the executive.

Greater added value

But when it comes to big milestones, the multinational recently acquired Thyssenkrupp Mining (today Mining Technologies) to make available to the industry an even more complete range of technologies that cover customer requirements throughout the flowsheet .

In this sense, and with the aim of supporting the industry to make a qualitative leap in productivity and improve its performance, the company will enhance the capabilities and skills of its own service centers together with those of Mining Technologies, thus delivering a much broader and closer to its customers.

“We are proud to have taken this step and, at the same time, excited about the challenges that lie ahead as we have the possibility to increase our market position like never before in our history, allowing us to transition from being an engineering company to transforming ourselves. in a high-tech solutions company prepared to help our clients face the great challenges of future mining”, says Pedro Damjanic, Professional Services Vice President of FLSmidth South America.

Specialized services

Another of the decisions implemented by FLSmidth -with a view to consolidating the relationship it has built with the mining and cement sector throughout its 140 years of global trajectory- is the design of a "Service Experience" based on a value proposition with which it seeks to provide its clients with specialized and excellent support with factory-certified professionals.

This initiative is enhanced by the "PerformanceIQ" program, designed to detect opportunities for sustainable productivity improvement in each operation, optimizing overall performance.

“Through these initiatives we seek to deepen our focus on the client, anticipating their requirements and needs so that their operations reach their maximum potential. Being a reliable partner for those who prefer us is one of our main purposes, but we want to go even further, making their goals our own and sharing their culture, so that they feel that we are there, when and how they need us”, highlights Juan Quispe, Site & Services Sales Vice President FLSmidth South America.

Challenges and emphasis

Although the world signs for 2023 are not entirely favorable given that the economic scenario is expected to be complex, the challenges for the company are clear.

To face this scenario, FLSmidth aims to continue deepening the development and supply of solutions that help the industry to successfully face the challenges of future mining and build an increasingly sustainable world. In this sense, the company has outlined a clear path aimed at improving profitability by exploiting its main strengths and thus continuing to consolidate itself as a leading player in the mining market.

“We are the most complete provider of process technologies and products with world-class sustainable offerings for the entire plant. We give priority to research and development that support our sustainability objectives and the green path of our clients”, says Claudio García.

Finally, the executive maintains that all these decisions and initiatives will be leveraged thanks to the strong impulse that digitization and technology have been making as key tools aimed at facilitating successful decision-making in the industry.

“In line with this, this 2023 we want to be recognized as the best provider of smart products and solutions, making a difference thanks to our high specialization and contributing to achieving greater productivity with a focus on sustainability and environmental protection. We are leaders in the industry and we are committed to a much more robust future, delivering the best and working tirelessly for and for our clients”, concludes García.





This release was published in English using an automatic translation system.



