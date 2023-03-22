A call for bids to strengthen power transmission infrastructure in the Dominican Republic province of Monte Cristi has drawn four offers.

The proposals for the 2.57bn-peso (US$47mn) 345/138kV Guayubín substation came from Entia-Codemsa, Consorcio Guayubín, Dongli-Promotora Eléctrica and Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos, information from state power transmission company Eted shows.

The planned works will take 24 months and include the supply and installation of all components for eight 345kV bays and eight 138kV bays, two 400/500/600MVA transformers and auxiliary systems, among other work.

The tender was launched in November.

BNamericas also is tracking the following Eted tenders:

138/69kV Vega substation and associated interconnection line branches (790mn pesos, 20-30 months): Bidders: Dongli-Promotora Eléctrica, Elecnor, Cesa Tup

138kV Villa Consuelo substation (348mn pesos, 21 months) Bidders: Dongli-Promotora Eléctrica, Consorcio Villa Consuelo

138kV Pedernales substation, expansion Juancho Los Cocos substation (317mn pesos, 17-20 months) Bidders: Consorcio Gemsa-SMB, Elecnor



