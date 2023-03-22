Four groups after US$47mn DomRep power dispatch project
A call for bids to strengthen power transmission infrastructure in the Dominican Republic province of Monte Cristi has drawn four offers.
The proposals for the 2.57bn-peso (US$47mn) 345/138kV Guayubín substation came from Entia-Codemsa, Consorcio Guayubín, Dongli-Promotora Eléctrica and Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos, information from state power transmission company Eted shows.
The planned works will take 24 months and include the supply and installation of all components for eight 345kV bays and eight 138kV bays, two 400/500/600MVA transformers and auxiliary systems, among other work.
The tender was launched in November.
BNamericas also is tracking the following Eted tenders:
- 138/69kV Vega substation and associated interconnection line branches (790mn pesos, 20-30 months):
- Bidders: Dongli-Promotora Eléctrica, Elecnor, Cesa Tup
- 138kV Villa Consuelo substation (348mn pesos, 21 months)
- Bidders: Dongli-Promotora Eléctrica, Consorcio Villa Consuelo
- 138kV Pedernales substation, expansion Juancho Los Cocos substation (317mn pesos, 17-20 months)
- Bidders: Consorcio Gemsa-SMB, Elecnor
Read DomRep power dispatch projects in design total US$150mn
[insight#259786036]
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Spotlight: IDB's financing plans for the Dominican Republic
Representatives of the development bank told BNamericas about approved and planned operations in the energy, water, and infrastructure sectors.
Dominican Republic grants solar concessions, greenlights studies
Meanwhile, three provisional concessions expire, including one for an 800MW gas-fired project.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Montecristi solar PV park phase II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Candelon Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Quisqueya 3 Combined Cycle Power Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Energy Solar del Este Cabreto I photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Natural World Energy solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Las Placetas Hydro Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Los Granadillos wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Las Parras Energy
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: La Victoria photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Payita solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Migdal Energía SAS (Migdal Energía)
- Company: Corporación Dominicana de Empresas Eléctricas Estatales (CDEEE)
-
This is an archived company in the BNamericas database. If you need an update on this company and its operations, please Ask Us. ________________________________________________...
- Company: DRG Energy, S. R. L. (DRG Energy)
- Company: Mercedes Adames Ingeniería
- Company: Atuc Solar Dominicana SRL