FPSO ONE GUYANA enters drydock
SBM Offshore release
The FPSO ONE GUYANA project passing another major milestone: the vessel successfully entered drydock at the Keppel yard in Singapore. The project team will continue construction with next steps being installation of the mooring structures and riser balcony. The topsides construction is progressing as per project schedule. The FPSO is being constructed for our client ExxonMobil Guyana and will join three other SBM Offshore-constructed FPSOs, Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, in Guyanese waters as well as Prosperity currently in transit to Guyana.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)
Guyana clears upstream round, presents new fiscal terms
The government plans to launch an auction for 14 offshore blocks.
Guyana issues thermal plant call, lining up additional tenders
Bidding opportunities include solar supply, transmission infrastructure and the Amaila hydro project.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block P-M-73
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-468
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-M-770
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-M-768
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block Orinduik
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Itaboraí - Guapimirim (Gasig) gas pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block ES-T-290
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block ES-T-291
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block ES-T-304
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block ES-T-318
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (Ingersoll Rand)
-
Ingersoll Rand is a diversified global company that manufactures flow control products. Through different brands, the company offers air compressors, oil-free compressors, oil-i...
- Company: Norte Santandereana de Gas S.A. E.S.P. (Norgas)
-
*This is an archived company in the BNamericas database. If you need an update on this company and its operations, please Ask Us.* Inversiones del Nordeste S.A (INSA) is a Colom...
- Company: S&P Global Platts
-
Platts, subsidiary of S&P Global, is a company providing international market information relative to oil & gas, petrochemical, metals, agriculture, and maritime transport secto...
- Company: Vibra Energia S.A. (Vibra Energia)
-
Vibra Energia, formerly BR Distribuidora, is a Brazilian energy company and a subsidiary of federal giant Petrobras. The company operates in the following segments: filling stat...
- Company: ATCO México
-
ATCO México, the local subsidiary of Canadian holding group ATCO, is engaged in the development, construction and operation of energy infrastructure. Since its incorporation in ...
- Company: Sistemas de Energía Internacional, S.A. de C.V. (Seisa Energía)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Marlink S.A.S. (Marlink)
-
The international company based in Norway, Marlink, is dedicated to designing, operating and managing E2E solutions for managed connectivity, IT, Internet of Things and cyber se...
- Company: Acelen
-
Acelen has more than 31 products, most of which crucial for various sectors of the economy, such as: mobility, transportation, the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and the ent...
- Company: Swissoil del Ecuador S.A. (Swissoil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...