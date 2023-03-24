Guyana
Press Release

FPSO ONE GUYANA enters drydock

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
Deepwater
SBM Offshore release

The FPSO ONE GUYANA project passing another major milestone: the vessel successfully entered drydock at the Keppel yard in Singapore. The project team will continue construction with next steps being installation of the mooring structures and riser balcony. The topsides construction is progressing as per project schedule. The FPSO is being constructed for our client ExxonMobil Guyana and will join three other SBM Offshore-constructed FPSOs, Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, in Guyanese waters as well as Prosperity currently in transit to Guyana.

https://youtu.be/yMt2__7XMOk


