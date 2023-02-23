Frontera Energy release

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual independent reserves assessment conducted by DeGolyer and MacNaughton CORP ("D&M"). All dollar amounts in this news release and the Company's financial disclosures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. All of the Company's booked reserves for the year ended December 31, 2022 are located in Colombia and Ecuador.

Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased with Frontera's 2022 reserves results. We increased average daily production by over 9% to 41,370 Boe/d compared to 2021 while delivering 2P gross reserves of 175 mmboe with a NPV before taxes of $3.7 billion, an increase of 22% year over year. Importantly, we grew CPE-6 2P net reserves to 41 mmboe, while increasing annual average production to approximately 5,000 boe/d, demonstrating our success in increasing reserves from less developed fields and passing Quifa for the most reserves by block in the Company. We also increased gross gas and liquids reserves by 11% year-over-year to 21 mmboe, supporting our efforts to further diversify our future production mix. Over the last three years Frontera has averaged 16.6 mmboe gross 2P reserves additions, achieved 108% reserves replacement ratio and a 11.6 year reserve life index. Looking ahead, the Company will invest $170-$200 million in 2023 on its exciting lower risk and near field exploration portfolio in Colombia and Ecuador and high-impact Guyana exploration program, reloading the Company's reserves hopper for future growth."

2022 Reserves Report Key Points:

For the year ended December 31, 2022 Frontera:

Added 11.6 MMboe of 2P gross reserves, for total Company 2P gross reserves of 174.8 MMboe consisting of 64% heavy crude oil, 23% light and medium crude oil, 8% conventional natural gas and 4% natural gas liquids, compared to 178.3 MMboe at December 31, 2021.





Added 3.8 MMboe of 3P gross reserves, for a total of 218.5 MMboe at December 31, 2022, compared to 229.8 MMboe at December 31, 2021.





The Company's three-year average gross 1P Reserves Replacement Ratio is 95% including 52% in 2022, 175% in 2021 and 57% in 2020. The Company's three-year average gross 2P Reserves Replacement Ratio is 108% including 77% in 2022, 131% in 2021 and 116% in 2020.





Delivered a 1P gross reserves life index of 7.4 years compared to 8.7 years at December 31, 2021, and a 2P reserves life index of 11.6 years compared to 13 years at December 31, 2021.





The Net Present Value (" NPV ") for the net 2P reserves, discounted at 10% before tax, is $3.7 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in NPV for the 2P reserves is primarily due to an increase in the forecast oil price used to calculate the NPV. See the Net Present Value After Tax summary table below for more information.





Frontera's 2022 year-end gross 2P reserves of 174.8 mmboe include additions of 4.8 mmboe by technical revisions mainly in CPE-6 and VIM-1 blocks, extensions of 4 mmboe mainly from CPE-6 block, 2.4 mmboe from the Company's acquisition of the remaining 35% working interest ("W.I.") in Colombia's El Dificil block held by PCR Investments S.A. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia S.A. ("PCR")), and 0.8 mmboe from exploration activities at Perico and Espejo blocks in Ecuador, offset by production of 15.1 mmboe and 1.1 mmboe in La Creciente block currently closed due to low production volumes and economics. See the reconciliation table below for more information.

2023 Exploration Activities

In 2023, Frontera intends to invest $170-$200 million on its Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana exploration programs, reloading its reserves hopper for future growth.

Colombia and Ecuador: In 2023, the Company anticipates spending $50-$60 million on various exploration activities in Colombia and Ecuador including drilling the Chimi-1 well (spud on February 16, 2023), Winner-1 and Tubara South-1 exploration wells in VIM-22 block in Colombia and the Yin Sur-1 well in Ecuador; complete civil works on the VIM-1 block at the Hydra well location; carry out initial seismic activities at VIM-46 block; complete an 80-kilometre seismic acquisition program and begin civil works at the Sol Nor-1 and Sol Nor-2 locations at the LLA-119 block; and complete an 164-kilometre seismic acquisition program and Environmental Impact Assessment at LLA-99.

Guyana: On the Corentyne block, offshore Guyana, Frontera anticipates spending approximately $120-$140 million on the Wei-1 well. The Wei-1 well is located approximately 14 kilometres northwest of the Joint Venture's previous Kawa-1 light oil and condensate discovery and will target Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked sands within channel and fan complexes in the northern section of the Corentyne block. The Wei-1 well will appraise both the Kawa-1 discovery as well as explore additional opportunities within the Corentyne block.

