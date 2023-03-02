Frontera buoyed by Colombia, Guyana progress
Frontera Energy has identified potential near-field exploration resources of up to 500 million barrels of oil equivalent as it seeks to raise production in Colombia's onshore Lower Magdalena Valley and Llanos basins.
In the Lower Magdalena Valley, the company is pursuing gas prospects at the Chimi-1, Winner-1 and Tubara South-1 wells on block VIM-22, executives said during a quarterly earnings call on Thursday.
The Canadian operator is also completing civil works at the Hydra well on the VIM-1 block and seismic surveys on VIM-46.
In the Llanos basin, Frontera is seeking to confirm recoverable heavy and light oil on the LLA-119 and LLA-99 blocks.
For the former, the company is undertaking an 80km seismic data survey and beginning civil works at the Sol Nor-1 and Sol Nor-2 locations. On LLA-99, the company aims to complete a 164km seismic acquisition program and an environmental impact assessment.
The forecast came as Frontera reported 2022 net income of US$287mn, down from US$628mn amid high tax expenses and foreign exchange losses.
Fourth quarter production averaged 41,806boe/d, up from 41,033boe/d in the third quarter and 38,605boe/d a year earlier.
The company's first quarter operational highlights included the spudding of the Wei-1 exploration well alongside partner CGX.
Located around 14km northwest of the Kawa-1 light oil and condensate discovery, Wei-1 is targeting Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked sands in the northern section of the Corentyne block.
Frontera set a 2023 capital guidance of US$385mn-455mn compared to US$418mn in 2022.
The forecast includes US$110mn-130mn for development drilling, US$75mn-85mn for development facilities and US$50mn-60mn for exploration in Colombia and Ecuador.
