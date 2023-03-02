Guyana and Colombia
News

Frontera buoyed by Colombia, Guyana progress

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
Frontera buoyed by Colombia, Guyana progress

Frontera Energy has identified potential near-field exploration resources of up to 500 million barrels of oil equivalent as it seeks to raise production in Colombia's onshore Lower Magdalena Valley and Llanos basins. 

In the Lower Magdalena Valley, the company is pursuing gas prospects at the Chimi-1, Winner-1 and Tubara South-1 wells on block VIM-22, executives said during a quarterly earnings call on Thursday. 

The Canadian operator is also completing civil works at the Hydra well on the VIM-1 block and seismic surveys on VIM-46.

In the Llanos basin, Frontera is seeking to confirm recoverable heavy and light oil on the LLA-119 and LLA-99 blocks.

For the former, the company is undertaking an 80km seismic data survey and beginning civil works at the Sol Nor-1 and Sol Nor-2 locations. On LLA-99, the company aims to complete a 164km seismic acquisition program and an environmental impact assessment. 

The forecast came as Frontera reported 2022 net income of US$287mn, down from US$628mn amid high tax expenses and foreign exchange losses. 

Fourth quarter production averaged 41,806boe/d, up from 41,033boe/d in the third quarter and 38,605boe/d a year earlier. 

The company's first quarter operational highlights included the spudding of the Wei-1 exploration well alongside partner CGX.  

Located around 14km northwest of the Kawa-1 light oil and condensate discovery, Wei-1 is targeting Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked sands in the northern section of the Corentyne block.

Frontera set a 2023 capital guidance of US$385mn-455mn compared to US$418mn in 2022.

The forecast includes US$110mn-130mn for development drilling, US$75mn-85mn for development facilities and US$50mn-60mn for exploration in Colombia and Ecuador.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)

ExxonMobil makes two more discoveries offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil makes two more discoveries offshore Guyana

Seabob and Kiru-Kiru wells in Stabroek block are sixth and seventh discoveries in 2022

CGX Energy and Frontera Energy Announce Transaction for the Corentyne Block That Secures Funding for the Wei-1 Exploration Well

CGX Energy and Frontera Energy Announce Transaction for the Corentyne Block That Secures Funding for the Wei-1 Expl...

Participating Interest In Corentyne Block Now 32% CGX And 68% Frontera

SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA

SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA

Guyana's historic Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 presented to the National Assembly by Finance Minister

Guyana's historic Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 presented to the National Assembly by Finance Minister

New Guyana exploration well targeting 200Mb

New Guyana exploration well targeting 200Mb

Guyana begins procurement to oversee development of 300MW, NGL plants

Guyana begins procurement to oversee development of 300MW, NGL plants

At a Glance: Suriname’s hydrocarbons logistics build-out

At a Glance: Suriname’s hydrocarbons logistics build-out

Trinidad dissects gas monetization options for Suriname

Trinidad dissects gas monetization options for Suriname

Guyana's plan to land gas onshore advances with new call

Guyana's plan to land gas onshore advances with new call

Frontera Provides Update on Exploration Block Offshore Guyana

Frontera Provides Update on Exploration Block Offshore Guyana

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber  (GOGEC)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: El Dorado Offshore Guyana Inc.  (EDO)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Guysons Oil & Gas
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Energys Sea Inc.  (Energys Sea)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Advance Lithium seeks JV with LitioMx

Advance Lithium seeks JV with LitioMx

Future Petrobras results likely to be affected by new strategic orientation

Future Petrobras results likely to be affected by new strategic orientation

Braskem Idesa, Advario team up for US$400mn ethane terminal in Mexico

Braskem Idesa, Advario team up for US$400mn ethane terminal in Mexico

The plans of Brazil's BRQ to keep growing this year

The plans of Brazil's BRQ to keep growing this year

Inside Ericsson's plans to capitalize on Latin American ICT opportunities

Inside Ericsson's plans to capitalize on Latin American ICT opportunities