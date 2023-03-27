Frontera Energy release

CALGARY, AB, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that Frontera's wholly-owned subsidiary, Pipeline Investment Limited ("PIL"), which owns a 35% equity interest in Oleoducto de los Llanos Orientales S.A. ("ODL"), and Macquarie Group (the "Lender") have entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") through which the Lender will provide a US$120 million loan facility (the "New Loan") to PIL, guaranteed by Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía S.A. ("Puerto Bahía"), Frontera Bahía Holding Ltd. ("Frontera Bahia"), and Frontera ODL Holding Corp., the parent company of PIL. The New Loan is effectively supported by the cash flows from Frontera's standalone and growing midstream business, is non-recourse to Frontera and remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

"Frontera continues to generate shareholder value from across its portfolio by unlocking the sum of its parts. This Credit Agreement refinances Puerto Bahia's debt, extending its term to December 2027 and most importantly, provides Frontera's midstream segment with optionality to execute its key strategic initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to build value for shareholders."

Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer of Frontera, commented:

"Puerto Bahia is a state-of-the-art liquids and dry cargo facility port terminal strategically located in the Bay of Cartagena. Frontera, through its separate midstream business, owns 99.8% of Puerto Bahia. This successful refinancing is another positive step forward for Frontera as we seek to position our standalone and growing midstream business to unlock shareholder value."

Catalina Hayata, Managing Director and Head of Latin America Private Credit in Macquarie's Group's Commodities and Global Markets business, commented:

"This loan facility not only assists with the refinancing of Puerto Bahia's debt, but also demonstrates our support of Frontera's efforts to grow its midstream business. As we expand our presence in Latin America, we look forward to providing capital solutions to our key clients in the region and identifying new ways to deliver innovative financing solutions in a growing market."

The proceeds of the New Loan will be primarily used to repay in full the existing senior loan of Puerto Bahía maturing in June 2025, which has an outstanding balance plus accrued interest of $106.2 million. The New Loan will also pay transaction fees and expenses and fund a 6-month debt service reserve account. Any remaining amounts shall be distributed to Frontera or any of its affiliates, at Frontera's discretion, or kept by Puerto Bahia to finance future growth projects. The Credit Agreement also includes an accordion feature for up to $30 million, which may be drawn by Puerto Bahia, subject to Lender' consent in order to fund additional investment opportunities, including potential liquids and dry terminal expansion projects.

The New Loan pays semi-annually, amortizes during the term of the loan, and has a scheduled $45 million payment due upon maturity in December 2027. The New Loan has two tranches which include a $100 million amortizing tranche that pays a Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") 6-month term plus margin of 7.25% per annum and a $20 million bullet maturity tranche that pays a fixed rate of 11.00% per annum.