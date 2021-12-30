Colombia
Press Release

Frontera to acquire PCR's 35% interest in El Dificil block

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 30, 2021
Upstream Onshore Brent Oil sands Location NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Mexican Mix Shallow waters Natural Gas Type of hydrocarbons Subsea Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas  Mergers & Acquisitions Tight gas Shale Oil WTI Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Company Crude oil Deepwater Coalbed methane Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address