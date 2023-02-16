This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the National Irrigation Commission

Continuing with the territorial deployment to support the recovery of the families affected by the forest fires, the Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, announced that the National Irrigation Commission (CNR) will make available to the farmers affected by the fires (in the center-south of the country) and other emergencies (in the north) a special Fund of 9 billion pesos for the reconstruction of irrigation infrastructure and economic reactivation. With this fund, among other things, two special contests of the Irrigation Law will be carried out, with simplified requirements to facilitate the application of farmers and organizations that need to replace their modernization systems and repair civil works damaged by emergencies.

The Secretary of State highlighted that "the fires that today affect the regions of Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, La Araucanía and Los Ríos have caused damage or the complete loss of technical irrigation systems, as well as damage to the canals, due to what these contests, which were approved in an extraordinary way and with great speed by the Council of Ministers of the National Irrigation Commission, will allow us to make $5 billion available to small and medium-sized farmers and also to the organizations of water users."

The minister underlined the importance of improving irrigation in the production of small and small farmers and gave as an example two women who suffered the total loss of their technical irrigation system due to fires "President (Gabriel) Boric told us He asked for "high energy" and not leave anyone alone. And here we are, with Oriana and Marisol who saw in the fire that affected Quillón, the damage to their irrigation system and that it had changed their lives because they had greatly improved their production.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the CNR, Wilson Ureta, pointed out that "in the coming days, before the end of February, we will announce the bases of these contests, the first for $4 billion, which will be aimed at replacing the systems of modernization in the regions that have been most affected by the fires, while the second —for $1 billion— will be focused on rehabilitating the civil works damaged both by the fires and by the floods that have affected the regions of the Norte Grande.”

Additionally, Wilson Ureta announced that an additional $4 billion will be allocated within the framework of the 2023 Competition Calendar to promote economic reactivation and productive development of farmers in areas affected by forest fires.

The authorities highlighted that during the next few days, the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the National Irrigation Commission and the Water Users' Organizations, will continue to compile the cadastre of the damaged works in order to speed up the recovery process of the irrigators.