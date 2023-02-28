Peru
News

Getting back on track: Peru must revive private investment for economic recovery

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Statistics Private Investment Economics
Peru's GDP grew 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to national statistics bureau Inei. That was the lowest increase of any quarter last year and one full percentage point (pp) below the annual average (2.7%). 

Although growth for the whole year was in line with expectations, the figures for 4Q22 show that private investment and consumption have dipped considerably.

Had it not been for a resurgence in public investment in 4Q22, annual growth would have been significantly lower and the government is well aware that public works and programs will be the drivers of growth in the coming months.

However, public spending alone will not be enough to sustain the economy in the medium and long term.

Although the economy is expected to bounce back with growth of more than 2% in January-March, companies and consumers still have doubts about investment and purchase decisions.

4Q22

According to the latest report from the central bank (BCRP), private investment contracted 2.5% in 4Q22, which was due to drops in mining (-12.3%) and non-mining (-0.9) investment. 

The monetary authority says this was due to the impact of uncertainty and social conflicts on business expectations – which were pessimistic for most of the year.

In the case of non-mining investment, the decline in 4Q22 was explained by the decrease in domestic cement consumption (-0.7%), the terms of trade (-10.4%) and the volume of capital goods imports (-4.3%).

There was also much lower year-on-year growth in the key areas of private consumption and exports during the quarter. In addition to the ongoing conflict and economic slowdown, high inflation prevented items such as private consumption from performing better, which was reflected in low growth in retail sector.

Within this weak outlook, public investment was the only category that stood out and grew above the annual average, rising 19.7% year-on-year in 4Q22 and 7.1% for the entire year. According to the BCRP, this was due to higher spending by regional governments, particularly because it was the last quarter of the terms of elected authorities for the 2019-22 period.

2023

Public investment will again be the driver of the economy in the first few months of 2023. According to the economy ministry, investment by regional governments was up 15.3% between January and February 19, reaching 344mn soles (US$90mn). Meanwhile, central government investment rose 47% to 1.05bn soles in the same period.

The push from the government is clear, but this is not yet being reflected by the private sector. 

On the financial side, the cumulative portfolio of loans to companies slipped 1.3% year-on-year in December and declined another 2.1% in January, reaching 254bn soles, according to the BCRP.

Although the economy ministry had previously forecast that January would be a difficult month and that there could be a recovery starting in February, the figures are not yet showing that.

According to consultancy APOYO, consumer confidence dipped to 37 points in February (50 points is neutral), some 7 points lower than in January. 

According to the analysis, “this month's result shows how sensitive the recovery of consumer confidence can be to politics, even when most indicators suggest that economic activity and employment in the capital continued to recover during January and February."

Policies to reverse the economic and social shocks of the protests against the government have been important, but growth cannot be sustained solely by a single agent. 

Although public investment picked up significantly, it only represents 5% of GDP. On the other hand, private investment represents 20% of GDP and it is expected to contract between 2.0% and 2.5% this year, so the impact of improvements in macroeconomic indicators will be limited if it does not translate into confidence to make investment decisions in the private sector.

