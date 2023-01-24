Governor Pierluisi reports on progress in energy transformation at a virtual seminar with the federal government
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Transmission Lines Secondary Distribution ESG Climate change Water levels Fossil fuels Geothermal Nuclear Thermo Fuel oils Wind Coal Generation Photovoltaic Combined cycle Solar Energy Storage Public Investment Natural Gas Generation Generation Onshore Wind Radial Hydro Transmission Distributed Generation Run of the river Distribution Primary Distribution Bunker oil/Diesel oil Tidal/Wave energy Renewable Biomass Clean Energy Transition Offshore Wind Hydro Dam Network Upgrades Rural Electrification systems Thermosolar CSP Substations Smart Grids Mini Hydro
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.