CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE: GTE), a company focused on international oil exploration and production with assets currently in Colombia and Ecuador, today announced the Company's 2022 year-end reserves as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report").

All dollar amounts are in United States ("U.S.") dollars and all reserves and production volumes are on a working interest before royalties ("WI") basis. Production is expressed in barrels ("bbl") of oil per day ("bopd"), while reserves are expressed in bbl, bbl of oil equivalent ("boe") or million boe ("MMBOE"), unless otherwise indicated. All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release have been prepared by McDaniel and calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") and derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report, unless otherwise expressly stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this press release: Proved Developed Producing ("PDP"), Proved ("1P"), 1P plus Probable ("2P") and 2P plus Possible ("3P").

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: “During 2022, Gran Tierra achieved strong 126% (1P), 148% (2P) and 280% (3P) reserves replacement through our successful results from our development and exploration drilling, waterflooding programs and field performance. We completed our 2022 development plan on-budget including waterflooding efforts and development drilling in the Acordionero, Costayaco and Moqueta oil fields. After reduced exploration activity during 2020 and 2021, the Company also made several key exploration discoveries during 2022. We believe our success on multiple fronts during 2022 demonstrates Gran Tierra's ability to be a full-cycle oil and gas exploration, development and production company focused on value creation for all our stakeholders.

The success the Company achieved in 2022 also reflects our ongoing conversion of reserves from the Probable to the Proved category. With 115 booked Proved plus Probable Undeveloped future drilling locations, Gran Tierra is well positioned to continue to grow the Company's production in 2023 and beyond.

During 2022, a combination of our ongoing reductions in debt and per well drilling, completion and workover costs, focus on maintaining low operating costs, strong rebound in oil prices and share buybacks allowed Gran Tierra to achieve net asset values per share* before tax of $4.62 (1P), up 77% from 2021, and $7.36 (2P), up 56% from 2021. With this significant growth in our net asset values per share* in 2022, we believe Gran Tierra is well positioned to offer exceptional long-term stakeholder value.

We have started 2023 strong with year-to-date average production of approximately 33,000 bopd, which is the midpoint of our 2023 production guidance. We also recently drilled the Moqueta-25 development well, which we expect to bring on production in the new few weeks. We have secured two drilling rigs for our 2023 Acordionero and Costayaco development drilling programs and expect to spud development wells in both fields in early February 2023. We also plan to continue to focus on the development of our existing assets, appraisal of new discoveries and new exploration drilling, while generating free cash flow to strengthen our balance sheet and return capital to shareholders through share buybacks."

