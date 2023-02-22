Gran Tierra Energy has no near-term plans to sell its Colombian assets despite rising political uncertainty, CEO Gary Guidry said on Wednesday.

The comments come as President Gustavo Petro pushes ahead with plans to accelerate clean energy transition initiatives and reduce investments in extractive industries.

Since taking office in August last year, Petro has kept a promise to stop issuing new exploration licenses while signing off on a tax law that increases duties on oil producers.

"We have a great portfolio of exploration land and plenty of work in front of us over the next three to five years," Guidry told investors during a quarterly earnings call.

"We also have some very exciting lands in Ecuador, in terms of exploration. We realize there have been some [Colombian government] announcements. We get that, but they will not have an impact on our five-year plan."

Apart from Ecuador, Guidry mentioned two other regions that could draw Gran Tierra's attention.

"We have very strict criteria in what we invest in globally," he said. "We are looking at opportunities in Africa and the Middle East, where we believe we can expand our value portfolio and mitigate risk. We are very happy with exploration in Colombia, but we are looking at opportunities in other basins."

Guidry said Gran Tierra remained in discussions with Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol about extending joint production contracts, including an agreement for the Suroriente block, which is due to expire in 2024.

Gran Tierra holds a 52% operating interest in the area, located in the southern Putumayo basin.

"We are in discussions with Ecopetrol about renewing contracts and it's mutual because both companies see benefits of continuing what we've started," Guidry said.

"There is no time frame, we just want to renew them before they expire. Our plans for Suroriente are to expand waterflooding … There could be minor adjustments to capital, but we would look at a three-year plan to expand waterfloods and increase development drilling. We don't want to be premature before a contract is signed. We're working with Ecopetrol to put that program together," he added.

Gran Tierra reported record 2022 net income of US$139mn, up from US$42mn a year earlier, amid surging oil prices.

The Calgary-based firm said 2022 average working interest production hit 30,746b/d, up 16% on the 2021 figure. The company is targeting a 2023 exit production rate of 34,000b/d.

Meanwhile, Gran Tierra said capital expenditures totaled US$237mn last year, fully funded by cash flow from operations.