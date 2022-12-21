Greater impetus required for renewable energies in Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic’s government has done much to increase generation of clean power, but further action is needed, according to Marvin Fernández, president of local renewable energies promotion association Asofer.
“Authorities are very focused on updating the regulatory framework in such areas as battery storage and distributed generation,” the industry representative told BNamericas.
He also highlighted the implementation of a ‘one-stop shop’ to streamline permitting.
When asked about the expiration of provisional concessions for renewable energy concessions, Fernández backed the legal attribution, as it free ups grid capacity for projects with solid financial and technical support, he said.
A provisional concession usually expires when studies are not carried out within the granted term or the developer does not request the definitive concession. A new provisional concession may be requested.
Dispatch, however, continues to be a challenge, due to high levels of transmission grid restrictions, along with elevated distribution losses, the association head added.
To address this shortfall, state power transmission company Eted has stepped up efforts, with procurement underway for new infrastructure in Santo Domingo and Monte Cristi.
With respect to the government’s natural gas-fired power generation push, Fernández noted the role this fuel is playing as part of the energy transition, but also expressed concern.
“The increase we have been having in energy market prices is very worrying, especially in the spot market,” said Fernández, on account of international market volatility and uncertainty.
Regarding announcements of a renewable energy power supply call, he said that no definite date has been released and that the launch would depend on the finalization of regulatory changes and pricing.
Renewable energy companies in the country currently operate under concessions granted by the government.
In July, power regulator SIE published a resolution that establishes the remuneration for electricity generation from renewables in the national grid.
The government has set targets for renewables to cover 25% of demand by 2025 and 30% by 2030. In October, these energy sources accounted for 13% of generation.
In recent weeks, the national energy commission (CNE) granted definitive concessions for solar projects Cumayasa II, Esperanza and Peravia Solar I.
The BNamericas Project Profiles team is tracking over 50 renewable energy projects in the Caribbean nation.
