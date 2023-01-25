This is a machine translation of Claro Brasil's press release

São Paulo, January 26, 2023 -- Three more solar power plants supplied by GreenYellow, with a total installed capacity of 14.2 MWp, will become part of the "Energia da Claro" program in 2022, an initiative by Claro that foresees the use of renewable sources and actions to protect the environment in all its operations and installations in Brazil. The photovoltaic units located in the cities of Macaíba (4.46 MWp), in Rio Grande do Norte, Barra do Jacaré (2.36 MWp) and Ouro Verde (7.37 MWp), both in the state of São Paulo, are part of a long-term contract between the operator and the French multinational.

According to Marcelo Xavier, CEO of GreenYellow in Brazil, by the end of last year, the company had already delivered nine power plants to Claro, totaling 48 MWp, equivalent to an annual production of 123.1 GWh. In addition, in 2023, the forecast is that four more units with an installed capacity of 14.2 MWp will be connected. “This partnership is very relevant for GreenYellow because it represents the company's participation in such a significant energy transition program for the customer. These projects reinforce the company's positioning as an infrastructure player in the country”, says Xavier.

The initiative fully meets the concept of Claro's program, since it should generate 28.3 GWh of energy per year, a value that corresponds to the consumption of more than 14 thousand homes, capable of avoiding the emission of 2,800 thousand tons of CO² environment over the same period.

For Hamilton Silva, director of infrastructure at Claro, the partnership between the companies is fundamental insofar as it contributes to accelerating the remote self-consumption program developed by the operator. “The solar energy front represents a significant slice of 'Energia da Claro' and GreenYellow has been serving us, with plants specially developed according to our needs, in several regions of the country since the beginning. Much of the success conquered by Claro in the energy sector is due to the relationship of trust we built with partners like GreenYellow”, says Silva.

Implemented in 2017, the 'Energia da Claro' program is considered one of the largest distributed energy generation programs in the country among private companies. Currently, the 70 plants contemplated by the initiative supply more than 20 thousand consumer units and serve more than 60% of Claro's antennas with renewable energy.

About GreenYellow

GreenYellow specializes in Energy Efficiency, Solar Energy, Commercialization and Energy Management. Of French origin, the company has operations in sixteen countries and has an Energy Efficiency portfolio with more than 2650 projects implemented worldwide, more than 1 thousand of them in Brazil, where it operates since 2013. GreenYellow's energy efficiency projects total 230 GWh, enough to power more than 118,000 homes in one year. In solar energy, it has more than 60 plants under construction or in operation, totaling 150 MWp of installed capacity. More information: Link .

About Claro

Claro is the leader in Telecommunications in Latin America and one of the largest multiservice operators in Brazil, present in all regions of the country. It is in more than 4,200 Brazilian municipalities and its networks provide services to more than 96% of the population. Claro offers integrated connectivity, entertainment, productivity and digital services solutions in a truly convergent way, on several fixed and mobile platforms. In 2019, the company created beOn Claro, its innovation hub, to facilitate, leverage and connect innovation inside and outside the company. Claro is the leader in pay TV, broadband and the fastest growing operator in mobile services. Through Embratel, it also leads the segment of corporate services, which include cloud, telecom, IT and network and application security offers. It is a leader in connection speeds, both in cell phones and residential broadband, with ultra-speeds. Claro is part of América Móvil, with a presence in 25 countries, in Latin America and also in Europe and the United States.







