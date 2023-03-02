GreenYellow multiplying Colombia energy investments
French multinational energy firm GreenYellow has outlined plans to invest more than 350bn pesos (US$72mn) this year as it prioritizes solar and energy efficiency projects.
The forecast represents more than double its 2021 investment outlay and around eight times more than the 2020 figure.
CEO Felipe Camargo said the solar initiatives represented more than 100MW of photovoltaic solar capacity and energy savings of over 150GWh.
"This will allow us to continue consolidating ourselves as leaders in self-generation and energy optimization in Colombia," Camargo told local news outlet Portafolio.
GreenYellow said it now has over 500 energy projects in the Andean country, including a self-generation solar plant for a subsidiary of Colombia’s national oil company Ecopetrol.
"The hydrocarbons sector in Colombia has ambitious decarbonization goals and, from GreenYellow, we want to boost its energy transition by promoting more sustainable alternative energy sources such as photovoltaic generation,” said Camargo.
