Group of residents takes ONP's Morona Station
Petroperu Statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
Petroperú addresses the public opinion to report the following:
- Yesterday, Wednesday, March 15, a group of residents of the Fernando Rosas community and other communities seized the Morona Station of the Norperuano Pipeline, located in the Morona district, Datem del Marañón province, Loreto region.
- At the time of the seizure, there were 36 workers, including its own personnel and those of contractors, who were prevented from continuing their work. In view of this, the demobilization of personnel has been coordinated, to safeguard their safety and integrity.
- According to what was stated by the residents, this measure has been adopted to demand that the State attend to their demands of a social nature.
- The company reminds the occupants that the takeover of Estación Morona puts the surrounding communities, workers, infrastructure and facilities of the Norperuano Pipeline at risk, considered a National Critical Asset. In said Station, crude oil and fuels are available in storage tanks, constituting a facility with a high risk of fire and explosion if it comes into contact with heat sources or is manipulated by unauthorized third parties, which could generate unfortunate consequences.
- Petroperú has been informing the competent authorities such as the National Police and the Public Ministry of the facts described and requests their urgent intervention to restore social order, safeguard the integrity of the Company's personnel and its contractors.
- Likewise, it exhorts those who lead this occupation to return to the path of dialogue in a climate of peace and harmony.
Flat GDP forecast for Peru’s hydrocarbons sector
“By almost any metric, 2023 is shaping up to be an especially challenging year,” according to Diego Macera, head of think tank Instituto Peruano de...
COES grants permits to put New Talara Refinery thermal power plant into operation
It will supply steam and electricity to the new Petroperú refining complex and will be integrated into the National Interconnected Electric System.
