Chile
News

GTD’s partial sale of datacenter unit ‘consistent’ with firm’s strategy – Feller Rate

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
Mergers & Acquisitions Ratings Agency Private Investment Data centers Ratings
GTD’s partial sale of datacenter unit ‘consistent’ with firm’s strategy – Feller Rate

Chilean telecommunications group GTD's partial sale of a new datacenter unit to Macquarie Capital is "consistent" with the company's of capital increase strategy and search for a new partner that started in February 2022, ratings agency Feller Rate said in a report.

Earlier this month, GTD announced that it accepted a non-binding offer from the Australian investment group for the acquisition of 49% of a new subsidiary that covers all datacenters in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

The transaction, whose values were not disclosed, also includes land earmarked for future datacenters.

With the deal, “GTD maintains the consolidation of its assets,” giving up on control “without major impacts on the expected metrics, considering that the Ebitda of this business has represented close to 10% of the company's total Ebitda. Regarding the use of funds, it is expected to be for general purposes,” the ratings firm wrote.

Founded in 1979, GTD is one of the main players in the Chilean telecoms industry, providing services in the residential and commercial segments in the north-central zone, through its subsidiary GTD Manquehue, and in the south through Telsur.

The group also offers multiple services for corporations and wholesalers through different subsidiaries.

GTD is implementing a five-year US$600mn investment plan to extend networks and build datacenters in Peru's Lurín and Colombia's Barranquilla.

“The company has made a significant investment in technology, which has allowed it to build a robust fiber optics infrastructure at the national level, with two submarine trunk cables that provide coverage in a large part of the national territory and that are the axis of its portfolio of services and a significant advantage over its competitors,” Feller Rate said in the report.

The company plans to carry out a new bond issue, with funds raised to be used mainly to refinance liabilities. In December 2022, GTD registered a third line of 10-year bonds for an amount of up to US$270mn.

Feller Rate rated the new GTD bond line 'AA-', currently in subscription process, with stable outlook. 

In the ratings agency's base scenario, GTD is expected to maintain a strong generation of operating cash flows and a conservative dividend distribution policy.

Feller Rate also said that GTD was in a maximum investment period, which is why it keeps a high level of indebtedness, with an indicator of net financial debt over Ebitda of 3.5-4x.

This should decrease to 2-3x once investments start to be monetized, Feller Rate said.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Chile)

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

An overview of the latest investment, startup funding and tech investment announcements.

Entel entering new business phase in Chile after reaching 'comfortable' position

Entel entering new business phase in Chile after reaching 'comfortable' position

The company plans to invest close to 20% of its revenues in 2023 as it continues to deploy 5G and looks to grow in the home segment.

AWS local zones debut in Mexico and Peru

AWS local zones debut in Mexico and Peru

WOM begins 700MHz deployment in Chile

WOM begins 700MHz deployment in Chile

Aiming high: The infrastructure aspirations of Chile's remotest region

Aiming high: The infrastructure aspirations of Chile's remotest region

ICT regulatory watch: Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Honduras, Brazil

ICT regulatory watch: Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Honduras, Brazil

How sensors help optimize the copper leaching process

How sensors help optimize the copper leaching process

Odata secures certifications for US$75mn Mexican datacenter

Odata secures certifications for US$75mn Mexican datacenter

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

Agreement between Chile and Japan will allow transmission of surgeries using 5G technology

Agreement between Chile and Japan will allow transmission of surgeries using 5G technology

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Signature South Consulting
  • Established in 2001, Signature South Consulting is a Chilean company providing services of digital signature, including electronic billing, and the solutions Signature PRO, Sign...
  • Company: SCM Consultores
  • Founded in 1996, SCM Consultores is a Chilean firm that develops technological solutions for administration and human capital management. It provides tailored solutions for its ...
  • Company: Defontana
  • Founded in 2000, Defontana provides ERP solutions to large, medium and small firms through a software as a service (SaaS) model. Its 100% web-based ERP solutions are designed to...

Latest news

Mexico greenlights Pan American Silver's Yamana deal

Mexico greenlights Pan American Silver's Yamana deal

Spotlight: The new Petrobras board and management team

Spotlight: The new Petrobras board and management team

Neutral Networks to invest US$80mn in Mexican fiber push

Neutral Networks to invest US$80mn in Mexican fiber push

Foreign companies queue up to jumpstart Chile's lithium sector

Foreign companies queue up to jumpstart Chile's lithium sector

'We need to act rapidly to seize the opportunity of current lithium prices'

'We need to act rapidly to seize the opportunity of current lithium prices'