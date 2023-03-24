Chilean telecommunications group GTD's partial sale of a new datacenter unit to Macquarie Capital is "consistent" with the company's of capital increase strategy and search for a new partner that started in February 2022, ratings agency Feller Rate said in a report.

Earlier this month, GTD announced that it accepted a non-binding offer from the Australian investment group for the acquisition of 49% of a new subsidiary that covers all datacenters in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

The transaction, whose values were not disclosed, also includes land earmarked for future datacenters.

With the deal, “GTD maintains the consolidation of its assets,” giving up on control “without major impacts on the expected metrics, considering that the Ebitda of this business has represented close to 10% of the company's total Ebitda. Regarding the use of funds, it is expected to be for general purposes,” the ratings firm wrote.

Founded in 1979, GTD is one of the main players in the Chilean telecoms industry, providing services in the residential and commercial segments in the north-central zone, through its subsidiary GTD Manquehue, and in the south through Telsur.

The group also offers multiple services for corporations and wholesalers through different subsidiaries.

GTD is implementing a five-year US$600mn investment plan to extend networks and build datacenters in Peru's Lurín and Colombia's Barranquilla.

“The company has made a significant investment in technology, which has allowed it to build a robust fiber optics infrastructure at the national level, with two submarine trunk cables that provide coverage in a large part of the national territory and that are the axis of its portfolio of services and a significant advantage over its competitors,” Feller Rate said in the report.

The company plans to carry out a new bond issue, with funds raised to be used mainly to refinance liabilities. In December 2022, GTD registered a third line of 10-year bonds for an amount of up to US$270mn.

Feller Rate rated the new GTD bond line 'AA-', currently in subscription process, with stable outlook.

In the ratings agency's base scenario, GTD is expected to maintain a strong generation of operating cash flows and a conservative dividend distribution policy.

Feller Rate also said that GTD was in a maximum investment period, which is why it keeps a high level of indebtedness, with an indicator of net financial debt over Ebitda of 3.5-4x.

This should decrease to 2-3x once investments start to be monetized, Feller Rate said.