Guyana announces release of draft Model Petroleum Agreements and 14-day consultation period
Ministry of Natural Resources release
Kingston, Georgetown, Guyana (March 14, 2023) The Ministry of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, is pleased to announce the release of the draft Model Petroleum Agreements for both the deepwater and shallow-water area, and the commencement of a fourteen-day consultation period before finalisation.
The draft Model Petroleum Agreements embody rigorous research and analysis by the ministry’s internal team, and external consultants on all topics relevant to a modern petroleum agreement for Guyana. The process involved a comprehensive assessment of the current petroleum agreement and the identification of best practices relevant to every contractual aspect of a modern agreement grounded in the Guyana context.
To ensure new investments are governed by a comprehensive framework of international best practices, the Model Petroleum Agreements will be followed by an overhaul of the 1986 Petroleum Act and Regulations.
Feedback on the draft model agreements should be addressed to the Minister of Natural Resources and sent to licensinground2022@petroleum.gov.gy with the Permanent Secretary copied, jmckenzie@nre.gov.gy.
The indicative Guyana 2022 Licensing Round Schedule will be updated at www.petroleum.gov.gy/guyana-offshore-licensing-round-2022 and www.nre.gov.gy which will reflect the new timeline for the publication of the finalised Terms and Guidelines, Model Petroleum Agreement and process of bidding — all adjusted to facilitate maximum participation from global interest. Official Expressions of Interests (EoI) have been received for all fourteen blocks for tender of the Guyana 2022 Licensing Round, demonstrating global interest in Guyana’s shallow and deepwater offshore acreage.
The Model Petroleum Agreements represent the PPP/C Government’s commitment to its manifesto promise of establishing a model production sharing agreement (PSA), guided by industry standards and best practices. At the core, these are aimed at maximising the socio-economic benefits for our nation without disincentivising foreign investors in the sector. The Government of Guyana remains committed to a new era of oil and gas development, characterised by a competitive and favourable investment climate.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)
New Guyana upstream project enters permitting pipeline
The Whiptail development, or sixth phase of the Stabroek offshore block, would add up to 275,000b/d.
Fifth phase of Guyana's Stabroek block estimated to cost US$12.6bn
The Uaru project envisions the installation of a 250,000b/d FPSO.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block SEAL-T-78
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-82
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-77
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-576
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-63
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block REC-T-85
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block REC-T-83
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-663
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-662
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block PEPB-M-843
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: CTM - Consorcio Teckma Montcalm
- Company: Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (Alvopetro)
-
Canadian Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is involved in exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. It operates two mature fields and 14 exploration blocks located ...
- Company: Emerson Electric Co., Sucursal Brasil (Emerson Electric Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Edson Queiroz
- Company: Administración Nacional de Combustibles, Alcohol y Portland (ANCAP)
-
Created in 1931, Uruguay's state oil company Ancap is engaged in the exploration, production, transport, refinery, storage and sale of hydrocarbons and derivatives. The firm is ...
- Company: Copagaz
- Company: Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A.U. (Cepsa)
-
Compañía Española de Petróleos (Cepsa) is a Spanish energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil; the refining, distribution and sale of crude oil deriv...
- Company: Oiltanking Terminais Brasil.
- Company: Compagnia Tecnica Internazionale S.p.A. (Techint Group)
-
Milan-based Compagnia Tecnica Internazionale S.p.A., Techint Group, is a multinational conglomerate made up of six companies —Latin America-focused oil & gas exploration and pro...