Guyana
Press Release

Guyana updates 2022 Licensing Round schedule

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Legislation & Regulation Deepwater Shallow waters Tenders Licensing & Concessions

Ministry of Natural Resources release

The Ministry of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, is pleased to announce the extension of the Guyana 2022 Licensing Round’s bid submission deadline to July 15, 2023.

Industry feedback and the advanced pace of modernising the oil and gas regulatory framework underscore the extended bidding period for the nation’s first competitive offshore oil and gas licensing round. The Round, officially launched on December 9, 2022, continues to receive strong global interest and the government has benefited from insightful feedback during the consultation periods of the Indicative Terms and Guidelines and the draft model production sharing agreements (PSAs).

Concurrently, the government recognises that the new era of oil and gas development, facilitated by this current and future rounds, must be governed by a modern regulatory framework and has been thoroughly moving the finalisation of the model PSA, as promised in this government’s manifesto, and the overhaul and strengthening of the 1986 Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act.

This administration also recently concluded agreements with PGS Exploration (UK) Limited and CGG Data Services to reprocess additional 2D seismic data relevant to the blocks for tender. Existing and prospective participants of the licensing round will benefit from the availability of further seismic data which can be licensed to better inform the bids submitted.

The Government of Guyana remains committed to the successful execution of the Guyana 2022 Licensing Round and the strengthening of the nation’s fiscal and legal petroleum management frameworks.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)

Hess forecasts up to US$700mn boost for Guyana in 2023

Hess forecasts up to US$700mn boost for Guyana in 2023

The US upstream oil company also provides an update on operations in neighboring Suriname.

ExxonMobil announces two new Guyana discoveries

ExxonMobil announces two new Guyana discoveries

Third quarter production grew to approximately 360,000 barrels a day; one million barrels a day targeted by 2030.

Hess Announces Two More Discoveries Offshore Guyana

Hess Announces Two More Discoveries Offshore Guyana

DOF Subsea awarded MPSV Contracts in Guyana

DOF Subsea awarded MPSV Contracts in Guyana

Guyana greenlights more five-year local content plans of oil and gas support companies

Guyana greenlights more five-year local content plans of oil and gas support companies

Oil blocks set aside for government-to-government partnerships – President Ali

Oil blocks set aside for government-to-government partnerships – President Ali

Guyana seeks baseload power to cover growing demand

Guyana seeks baseload power to cover growing demand

Guyana issues call for 30,000b/d oil refinery

Guyana issues call for 30,000b/d oil refinery

Caribbean energy watch: Fuel hedge program, seismic call, tank procurement

Caribbean energy watch: Fuel hedge program, seismic call, tank procurement

Guyana Shore Base signs agreement with NCB Merchant Bank

Guyana Shore Base signs agreement with NCB Merchant Bank

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block P-M-393
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 hours from now
  • Project: Block P-M-130
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 hours from now
  • Project: Field Frade
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 day ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Hytron - Neuman & Esser
  • Hytron - Neuman & Esser is a partnership formed by Neuman & Esser Engineering and Solutions Ltd., and Hytron - Energy and Industrial Gases Ltd. for the implementation of the Gre...

Latest news

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end

Engecampo wins Petrobras refinery tender

Engecampo wins Petrobras refinery tender

Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers

Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers